Coronavirus lockdown: Indian Railways to cancel 39 lakh tickets

With the Indian Railways extending the suspension of passenger train services till May 3, the national transporter set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for April 15-May 3.

Though the railway suspended the booking of tickets from March 24 to April 14 in the first 21 days of countrywide lockdown, it did allow the passengers to book advance reservation from April 14 midnight. However, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3, national transporter cancelling all tickets booked till May 3.

All passengers will get full refund whether ticket booked through online or passenger reservation counters, railways said in a statement.

To avoid any confusion about future travel, the national transporter also suspended booking from May 4 to till further order.

The railways also allowed passengers, who booked ticket for May 4 onwards journey, to cancel it and promised to return their money without any deduction.

"All passenger trains suspended till May 3. "Resumption of train services may be warranted... Keeping in view emergent situation", public safety, to be announced in due course," Railways said in a statement.