Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Railways to ensure strict social distancing norms in the 'Shramik Special' trains

Indian Railways will ensure strict social distancing norms followed by passengers and staff while travelling in 'Shramik Special' trains, said the national transporter here on Friday.

The railways, which already operated first special train to transport stranded migrant workers, on Friday early morning from Lingampalli in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand has run five more trains on Friday night on following routes: Aluva in Kerala to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.

The special trains, which will carry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places to their home states, will have only technical stops for watering and crew changing.

All passengers have to wear masks or cover their face, meals and drinking water will be provided to them. Only maximum 54 passengers will be allowed in a coach and Railway Protection Force will travel in the train to ensure social distance.

"The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. Sending State Governments will have to bring these persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated Railway Station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions," Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, spokesperson of Indian Railway, said.

The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal enroute during the journey, he said.



On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the State Government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the Railway Station, he said.