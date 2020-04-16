Coronavirus lockdown: Journey of migrant labourers as they walk back homes

Just yesterday, migrant workers in hundreds gathered in Bandra (West), hoping to travel back to their hometowns from Mumbai, their lives utterly disrupted by the ballooning pandemic and misinformation around it. The day marked the end of the first phase of the nation-wide lockdown. A similar situation unfolded near Bengaluru soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown. Migrant workers in thousands – engaged in building the city every day - crowded the Nelamangala toll booth. The highway here connects the city to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and North Karnataka (The migrants move to the city for jobs from these states, and also from Nepal and the northeastern states). With public transportation suspended, they walked long distances, some up to 50 km, and reached the location. From here, they hoped to find a ride back home. They lined the highway under the unrelenting heat. With their belongings in backpacks, rucksacks or cloth bundles, they clutched water bottles. Here a mother placed her toddler on her hip, there a father carried his daughter on his shoulder. Pushkar V brings to us some of their voices as they journeyed on...