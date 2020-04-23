Lockdown leads to rise in domestic violence in Kashmir

Coronavirus lockdown leads to spurt in domestic violence cases in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 23 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 18:03 ist

Former chairperson, Jammu and Kashmir women’s commission, Vasundhra Phatak Masoodi said that she gets a lot of distress calls from women from the Valley complaining about domestic violence during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am getting a lot of distress calls from women in Kashmir complaining about domestic violence against them in one way or the other,” she told reporters.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

“I try to counsel them over the phone. What else can I do for now, it helps a little bit as they feel someone is there to listen to them. But this surely indicates a rise in domestic violence cases in Kashmir,” Masoodi said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Last week Jammu and Kashmir High Court ordered the subordinate courts to treat cases of domestic abuse as urgent and proceed with the matters in accordance with the circulars issued regarding the procedure to be followed to ensure social distancing.
 

Taking a suo-moto notice of negative impact of lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic on women and girls, a Coram consisting of Chief Justice, Justice Geeta Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued notices to J&K government and asked it to submit a report on the steps taken on cases of domestic or any other kind of violence being faced by women.
 

The Court also directed concerned officials to examine remedial measures taken by various countries on this issue and revisit the requirements and steps that need to be taken to mitigate the sufferings of the victims of domestic violence in the twin Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
 

After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in the Valley, J&K Women’s Commission was wound up and a new commission is yet to be formed which has made matters even worse for women facing domestic violence.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Pulwama
Kargil
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Jammu and Kashmir
domestic violence
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

 