Coronavirus lockdown: Maids allowed to work; salons only in green, orange zones

Domestic helps are allowed to work across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown but authorities have curiously left it to resident welfare associations (RWA) to decide whether to permit them in their localities.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have also placed the responsibility on individuals for any incident like the residents contracting the infection by allowing “outsiders” on their premises.

“RWAs should take a call about allowing the movement of outsiders. But keep in mind health protocols. There is no public transport. Also, the responsibility lies with the person calling and allowing them in if there is any incident,” a senior MHA official said.

A close reading of the new guidelines issued for the lockdown, which has been now extended till May 17, shows that employing domestic workers during this period is not banned.

However, the latest remarks have further heightened the vulnerability of domestic workers across the country, who are denied wages in a large number of cases for April as many could not attend work due to lockdown.

The domestic helps, especially migrants, also complain that they were not able to avail ration besides facing pressure from landlords to pay rent as reported by DH on May 1.

Official statistics place the number of domestic workers employed in India at 47.5 lakh, including 30 lakh women, but this is considered an underestimation and the number could be more between two crore and eight crore, according to the International Labour Organisation.