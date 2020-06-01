Coronavirus Lockdown: MHA puts on hold list of non-Swadeshi items for CAPF canteens

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had egg on its face on Monday after it had to withdraw a list of 1,026 'foreign' products that were barred from sale in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens as a part of the 'Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan', with many 'Made in India' items finding a place in the prohibited list.

Sleepwell mattresses, manufactured by a company founded by former BJP MP late Sheela Gautam, the popular VIP suitcases as well as products of Dabur, Bajaj and TTK Prestige were among the articles that will be barred from sale in the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (Central Armed Police Forces Canteen) from June 1.

The order was issued on May 29 by Central Police Canteen CEO-cum-General Manager R M Meena, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 13, directed that all canteens should sell only 'swadeshi' products from June 1, taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'be vocal about local' appeal.

She had then said the Prime Minister's appeal was aimed at making the country self-reliant and would help the industries in the country bounce back from the economic repercussions due to COVID-19 lockdown. Officials had said only "Made in India" products will be allowed to be sold in the 119 Master Canteens that act as distribution centres and 1,778 subsidiary canteens, which conducts business of around Rs 2,800 crore annually.

However, a controversy arose, as the new order delisted products that were manufactured by Indian companies as well as those made by foreign companies in India.

CRPF Director General and Welfare and Rehabilitation Board Chairman A P Maheshwari said the order was issued “erroneously” at the level of the CEO and the action has been initiated for the lapse.

MHA officials said it was issued by the official without approval from seniors though the order says it was issued with the "approval of the competent authority".

According to the now withdrawn list, all products of companies like Skechers, Red Bull and Ferrero India Pvt Ltd were delisted. Products like Colgate Palmolive's body wash and mouth wash, Havells India products like hair straightener, GlaxoSmithKline's Horlicks and Hindustan Unilever's Kwality Magnum chocolate ice cream were also delisted.

The May 29 order had classified companies into three categories -- products purely made in India, raw materials imported but products manufactured or assembled in India and purely imported products.

Products falling under first two categories will be allowed to be on KPKB inventory and for sale through canteens while the category 3 products -- imported -- will stand delisted.

The order also said that the product categorisation has been done on the sole basis of information provided by the firms.

"In case of any litigation, the information provided by the firms will be used as evidence and onus to prove the information as correct will be on the respective firm. If a case of misinformation or hiding of information/facts by any firm is found at a later stage, the concerned firm will be liable for suitable proceedings," it had said adding.

On the lines of military canteens, paramilitary forces also run canteens to serving and retired personnel and their families. The MHA had set up the Central Police Canteen System on September 26, 2006. Later, Central Police Canteen facilities were also extended to various departments under MHA personnel and other central security agencies personnel.

These canteens sell cosmetics, electronic goods, food articles, footwear, grocery, food items, and utensils at a cheaper rate than the market price. The Central Police Canteen has also tied up with automobile firms to sell two-wheelers and four-wheeler firms to provide vehicles at cheaper rates.