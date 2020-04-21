Coronavirus Lockdown: Mobile recharge shops, bread factories allowed to function

Caregivers of senior citizens residing with them, prepaid mobile recharge utilities and food processing units in urban areas are exempted from the Covid-19 lockdown norms, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified on Tuesday.

This was clarified by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to states after receiving "some queries" regarding exemptions of specific services and activities within the categories already allowed in the guidelines issued on April 15 for the extended period of lockdown till May 3.

Follow Live Updates Of Coronavirus In India Here

The letter said the exemption for the social sector include "bedside attendants and caregivers of senior citizens residing in their homes".

Under utilities, recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections and undersupply of essential goods, food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills and dal mills located in urban areas also have exemptions.

"As specified in the lockdown measures, the National Covid-19 Directives and Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing for offices, workshops, factories and establishments must be ensured," he said.