Mobile recharge shops, bread factories allowed to open

Coronavirus Lockdown: Mobile recharge shops, bread factories allowed to function

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 21:13 ist
Representative image. (DH Photo)

Caregivers of senior citizens residing with them, prepaid mobile recharge utilities and food processing units in urban areas are exempted from the Covid-19 lockdown norms, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified on Tuesday.

This was clarified by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to states after receiving "some queries" regarding exemptions of specific services and activities within the categories already allowed in the guidelines issued on April 15 for the extended period of lockdown till May 3.

Follow Live Updates Of Coronavirus In India Here

The letter said the exemption for the social sector include "bedside attendants and caregivers of senior citizens residing in their homes".

Under utilities, recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections and undersupply of essential goods, food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills and dal mills located in urban areas also have exemptions.

"As specified in the lockdown measures, the National Covid-19 Directives and Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing for offices, workshops, factories and establishments must be ensured," he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
MHA
Lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 