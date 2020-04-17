NHAI to resume toll collection on highways from Apr 20

Coronavirus lockdown: NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 23:34 ist
DH file photo for representation

Toll collections will resume from April 20 onwards following the  Centre announced relaxation in several restrictions from lockdown.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has written to all toll plazas operating on highways to collect user fees from vehicles as like earlier.

Since the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the relaxation in lockdown from April 20 and allowing commercial vehicles plying, the toll collection can be resumed, said the NHAI order said.

Earlier, NHAI had halted the toll collections as only essential vehicles allowed to ply following nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre on March 24.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
National Highway
NHAI
Toll
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 