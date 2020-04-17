Coronavirus lockdown: NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20

Toll collections will resume from April 20 onwards following the Centre announced relaxation in several restrictions from lockdown.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has written to all toll plazas operating on highways to collect user fees from vehicles as like earlier.

Since the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the relaxation in lockdown from April 20 and allowing commercial vehicles plying, the toll collection can be resumed, said the NHAI order said.

Earlier, NHAI had halted the toll collections as only essential vehicles allowed to ply following nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre on March 24.