Coronavirus lockdown: Passenger train services suspended till April 14

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21 day lockdown across the country, the Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that its suspension of all passenger services will continue till April 14 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country.

India Railways already stopped running of passengers train till March 31. Total 13523 trains carrying 2.5 crore passengers daily came stand still from March 22.

Stuck passengers :

The railways also decided to extend the stay of passengers who stuck in railways station to allow them to stay in retiring rooms till the railways resume normal operation.

"This relaxation shall be in force till normal train services resume. All Station Masters are being conveyed this instruction quickly for the benefit of stranded passengers," Railways said.