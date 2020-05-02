Coronavirus Lockdown: Passengers need not to take ticket to travelling in special trains

Passengers, who travel in special trains, need not buy tickets, said railways.

The railways will collect the fares from the state governments, said railways officials.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The railways fixed the fare for the Sleeper Mail Express train, plus Rs 30 superfast charge and an additional charge of Rs 20. This includes meals and drinking water for long-distance trains.

However, passengers are not required to buy the ticket. The fares will be paid by the state governments, said the officials here.