'No need to take ticket to travel via special train'

Coronavirus Lockdown: Passengers need not to take ticket to travelling in special trains

The fares will be paid by the state governments

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 02 2020, 00:04 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 00:04 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Passengers, who travel in special trains, need not buy tickets, said railways. 

The railways will collect the fares from the state governments, said railways officials.

The railways fixed the fare for the Sleeper Mail Express train, plus Rs 30 superfast charge and an additional charge of  Rs 20. This includes meals and drinking water for long-distance trains.

However, passengers are not required to buy the ticket. The fares will be paid by the state governments, said the officials here.

Coronavirus lockdown
Indian Railways

