Coronavirus Lockdown: PM Narendra Modi thanks shopkeepers, traders for ensuring daily essentials reach people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to thank small shopkeepers and traders for ensuring people get essential supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Imagine what would have happened if these small traders and shopkeepers did not risk their lives and deliver everyday essentials?" Modi said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

छोटे-छोटे दुकानदारों ने पूरी सामाजिक व्यवस्था को सुचारू बनाए रखने में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। समाज और देश इनके इस योगदान को हमेशा याद रखेगा। मैं जानता हूं कि खुद सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना और दूसरों से इसका पालन करवाना चुनौतीपूर्ण है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2020

In this time of crisis, people are able to follow the lockdown, for which many sections of society have played a positive role, he said.

"Small shopkeepers have contributed significantly in maintaining the entire social system. The society and the country will always remember their contribution," he said.

He said he realises how challenging it is to follow social distancing and get others to follow it.

भविष्य में भी दुकानें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए चलें, हमें यह सुनिश्चित करना है। संकट की घड़ी में इस योगदान के लिए सभी दुकानदार और व्यापारी बधाई के पात्र हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2020

"In future also, shops should follow social distancing, we have to ensure this.All shopkeepers and traders deserve congratulations for their contribution in the hour of crisis," he said.