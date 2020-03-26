Coronavirus Lockdown: PMO to monitor situation, Union Ministers made incharge

Prime Minister's Office has set up a mechanism here to directly monitor the steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and lockdown situation.

The Prime Minister has assigned Cabinet Ministers and Minister of states the task to keep a vigil on activities in each state during the lockdown period.

" Every Cabinet Minister and Minister of State has been given reaponsibility of each states. They have to personally be in touch with district collectors and Superintendents of Police in the respective states" said a source in the government.

Every day, the ministers have to call the district collector and the SP and take the feedback on prevailing situation everyday morning and evening. They have to collect the informations about availability of essential commodities, medicines, arranangement made to screen and test COVID-19 patients, areangment made to help poor and migranta workers. The Ministers also have to ask them if any special help is required from the Centre, sources said.

After taking the feed back from the respective states, the Ministers have to convey this to Prime Minister's Office and Home Ministry.

The Centre has made a team of officials to quickly address the issues raised by the state officials.

Based on feedback from the state officials, the Centre will take quick action about arranging the essential commodities including food grains, medicine and vegitables.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State Railway Suresh Angadi have been made incharge of Karnataka while Chemical and Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has been made the incharge of Kerala and Laxshdweep for the purpose.