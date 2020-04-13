Coronavirus lockdown: Railways offers to run special trains to move labourers

Amid talk of a possible extension of the lockdown with some relaxation from April 14 onwards, the Railways is asking the states whether to run a limited number of special trains to smoothen the movement of labourers.

The Railways top brass asked the Zonal Railways to take the view from the states on this issue.

If the states wanted, Railways can help them run a limited number of special trains without stoppages for the movement of labourers from one place to another, within the state or district.

The Railways is ready to run limited occupancy trains maintaining social distance to transport labourers from one place to another, a Railway official said.

With a large number of migrant workers returning to their villages and the harvesting of Rabi crop starting in some places, several states were facing a shortage of labourers. Even several industrial houses are also facing a labour crunch.

Though the Centre is planning to allow some factories to function with limited employees, they also face a severe shortage of labourers. Even several wholesale market or mandis also highlighted the scarcity of workers for loading and unloading.

Sources also said that if factories wanted to resume operations, they have to ensure bringing employees in buses from their home while strictly observing social distancing.

Even some of the essential commodities producing companies are facing a severe shortage of labourers, the Railways is ready to help the states if they wanted, said the official.

On resuming of the fullfleged service, it hasn't been decided yet as many states have opposed it, to prevent the movement of a huge number of people. However within the particular region, state or district, services can be offered, said the official.