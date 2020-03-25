Coronavirus lockdown: Railways yards, stations filled with empty rakes

With the stopping of 13,523 passengers trains including long distancing express/mail trains and sub-urban trains, railway yards across the country are filled with empty rakes.

Though for the first time, this much train was stopped, the railways top officials had to struggle to find places to park these trains.

Despite all major stations have huge yard, all areas flooded with empty rakes. Where ever yards are full, ground staff were told to park empty rakes in nearest railway stations, said an official from railways.

Since only goods train are only running, in most of the stations tracks are empty. So we could able to park empty rakes in different stations, said the officials.

The railways abanned the entry of public to station premisis. The RPF told to vigil stations and yards as hindreds of trains parked there.

With around 700 rakes scattered in different parts of the country, railway field staff are busy bringing back the stopped trains to their base depots.

Railway also asked its onboard staff, who have gone long distance from their home base, when train was operation, were asked to return to their base using empty rakes.