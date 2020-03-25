Railways yards, stations filled with empty rakes

Coronavirus lockdown: Railways yards, stations filled with empty rakes

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2020, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 00:34 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

With the stopping of 13,523 passengers trains including long distancing express/mail trains and sub-urban trains, railway yards across the country are filled with empty rakes. 

Though for the first time, this much train was stopped, the railways top officials had to struggle to find places to park these trains.

Despite  all major stations have huge yard, all areas flooded with empty rakes.  Where ever yards are full, ground staff were told to park empty rakes in nearest railway stations,  said an official from railways. 

Since only goods train are only running, in  most of the stations tracks are empty. So we could able to park  empty rakes in different stations, said the officials. 

The railways abanned the entry of public to station premisis. The RPF told to vigil stations and yards as hindreds of trains parked there. 

With around 700 rakes scattered in different parts of the country, railway field staff are  busy bringing back the  stopped trains to their base depots. 

Railway also asked its onboard staff,  who have gone long distance from their home base, when train was operation,  were asked to return to their base using empty rakes. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
Indian Railways
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 