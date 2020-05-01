Coronavirus Lockdown: Srinagar among four districts in J&K declared as red zones

Four districts among Srinagar were declared as COVID-19 red zones in Jammu and Kashmir by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday while 12 other districts were confirmed as Orange Zones and rest of the four as Green Zones.

According to an order issued by the Ministry Srinagar, north Kashmir’s Bandipora and southern districts of Anantnag and Shopian have been declared as red zones. Most of the cases have been reported from these four districts and they have been classified as hotspots based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

As per the order, 12 districts have been classified as orange zones which include Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam (in Kashmir), Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Ramban and Reasi (in Jammu region) while four districts have been classified as Green Zones which include Pulwama (Kashmir), Kishtwar, Doda and Poonch (Jammu).

On Thursday, the Center had asked all the States and Union Territories to delineate the districts as per the laid down criteria and implement the restrictions accordingly in the areas, post the May 3 scenario.

Till April 30, J&K had reported 614 positive cases. However, over 35% of the patients infected with coronavirus have recovered and 216 of them discharged from hospitals. The union territory's recovery rate is much better than the national average of 25%. Eight people have died due to COVID-19 in J&K. Doctors say all of them who died had comorbidity.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out daily in J&K has risen to 1500, which is one of the highest in the country. "J&K will shortly break 2,000 tests per day barrier. J&K is following an aggressive testing strategy. Testing capacity has been increased from one lab to four labs. The testing rate is 1,500 per day, one of the highest in the country,” J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal, said.