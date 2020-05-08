Coronavirus lockdown: States should consider home delivery of liquor, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said that States may consider indirect sales and home delivery of liquor as a PIL sought closure of such shops for failing to enforce social distancing, mandated to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai said we would not pass any order as advocate J Sai Deepak asked the court to ensure that people's lives weren't affected due to massive gathering at liquor outlets.

Home delivery of spirits and wines have been considered by Punjab, West Bengal and Delhi to deal with huge rush near the shops.

The counsel, appearing for petitioner Guruswamy Nataraj contended that the number of shops selling wine and spirits were largely outnumbered by those interested in buying liquor, resulting in violation of social distancing norms.

The bench said there was already an ongoing discussion on home delivery of alcohol.

The bench asked the petitioner what he wanted the Court to do in Article 32 petition, to which the petitioner said he only wanted that the life of a common man should not be affected. "The Ministry of Home Affairs should make clarifications and state should abide by it" the petitioner said.

The petitioner wanted the court to declare the new COVID-19 guidelines issued, to the extent that those permitted sale of alcoholic liquors for human consumption at liquor vends and shops through direct contact sales during the lockdown period, as unconstitutional, null and void.

He also sought a direction to Union government to issue guidelines or directions for prohibition of sale of alcoholic liquors for human consumption at liquor vends or shops through direct contact sales, during the lockdown period.

The petitioner wanted extension of prohibition beyond May 17, 2020 by National Disaster Management Authority.