Coronavirus lockdown: Wedding plans put on the back-burner

The extended lockdown is likely to have its cascading effect on thousands of weddings planned this April and May. In Bihar alone, altogether 52,674 marriage events have gone for a toss as all the hotels, banquets/marriage halls within the 38 districts in the State have cancelled their bookings.

With only a few days of the auspicious period left in May, after the lockdown possibly ends on 3rd of next month, no one is willing to take a chance as hotels, shopping malls, banquet halls and other marriage venues are unlikely to be opened soon.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“In April, there were four auspicious dates for marriage: 20, 25, 26, 27. Now that the lockdown has been extended to May 3, the auspicious period in May (1,2,4,6,17,18,19) has also been badly hit,” said Pandit Santosh Tiwary, a prominent priest of one of the most revered temple here.

“In Patna alone, around 8000 marriages at 1540 different venues have been cancelled in April-May,” a senior official in the hospitality sector told Deccan Herald. “For one particular hall in our hotel, we charge around Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 per plate, excluding taxes. Other marriage venues could charge somewhere around Rs 1200 to Rs 1500 per person depending on the number of guests. According to a rough estimate, the cancellation of marriage functions will lead to a loss of more than Rs 2000 crore in the State Capital itself,” said the official, wishing not to be identified.

According to another figure, around one crore wedding takes place in the country of 130 crore people every year. And the expenses on these weddings combined together comes to around Rs 4 lakh crore per annum.

“Not only Bihar, but the entire country has also been badly hit due to extended lockdown. Marriage events have been put on back-burner as there is no auspicious period between July 1 and November 24. And till June, no one is sure whether the hotels or marriage halls will be allowed to run their usual business. We all are heading for a very difficult time and an uncertain future,” another senior employee of a posh hotel told DH.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 16

AUSPICIOUS PERIOD:

April: 20, 25, 26, 27

May: 1, 2, 4, 6, 17, 18,19

June: 13, 15, 30

July 1 to Nov 24: No auspicious day for wedding.