Coronavirus Lockdown: WWF India to host digital conference

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India, in association with its partners UNDP, UNEP, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and National Biodiversity Authority, will host the first ever digital Model Conference of Parties (MCOP) on May 22 and 23.

The conference aims to put the power of decision-making in the hands of children and youth, those whose future will be directly impacted by environmental crisis, and allow them an opportunity to propose solutions to address and rectify issues being faced by the country today.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The chief guest of the event will be Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The conference will also have experts on conservation and sustainable business and grassroots level organisations working in the field of environment.

MCOP 2020 aims to provide an opportunity to these future leaders to gain knowledge and experience in environmental problem solving.

At the end of the MCOP, these young conservationists will present the 'Delhi Declaration 2020' listing down the modus operandi on how to take these dialogues forward in their respective states while involving the administration to take action.

These actions will determine the future of the environment of not just the states that these brilliant young minds hail from but of the country as well, a press statement said.