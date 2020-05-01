Coronavirus: Mathura Police helps differently-abled woman in cremation of her father

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district helped a differently-abled woman in the cremation of her father when no one responded to her cries for help amid fears over the novel coronavirus.

Acting on a call, Constable Nitin Mullick reached her house in Vrindaban along with a home guard on Wednesday.

The teenager, Mohini Chhatra, narrated to Mullick about the demise of her 60-year-old father and her inability to perform his last rites.

According to Chhatra, after the death of her father, she cried for help but nobody responded apparently due to the COVID-19 scare, prompting her to take the assistance of the police.

Mullick said since the hearse was not available due to the lockdown, he had to hire an e-rickshaw and the last rites were performed at a cremation site.

"Whatever amount we may get from Dial 112, we will donate to the girl," the constable said.

In another incident, police celebrated the birthday of a one-year-old girl in Mathura.

Over half-a-dozen police personnel in four motorbikes, two cars with balloons unfurling in the air and cake reached the Mahavidya colony of Mathura.

The move came after a tweet by Sangita Singh expressing the disappointment of not being able to celebrate her daughter's birthday due to lockdown came to the police's notice.

"I never could imagine that the police would help us in celebrating the first birthday of my daughter," said Singh, whose husband is in the Navy.