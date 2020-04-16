Coronavirus: More foreign nationals return from Kerala; Case against tourists for flouting lockdown norms

While a decision on bringing back Indian's stranded in various COVID-19 hit countries was still pending, 268 foreigners, mainly UK nationals, stranded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu were flown back to the UK in a special flight from Kerala on Wednesday.

Seven UK nationals who were recovered from COVID in Kochi were also among those who flew back. They were offloaded from a Dubai bound flight on March 15 after one of them was found COVID-19 infected.

Kerala government sources said that around 210 Russians and 60 Swiss were also expecting to fly back soon, while 112 French, 236 Germans and some other European Union nationals were already flown back from Kerala.

Meanwhile, a police case was registered against 17 tourists at Kovalam tourist spot in Thiruvananthapuram for coming out of their hotel rooms and enjoying the beach. They were alleged to have violated the lockdown norms. They included tourists from UK, Canada Russia and France. Cases were also registered against the hotel authorities. Around 90 tourists were still staying at hotels in Kovalam now.