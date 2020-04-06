Coronavirus: Mumbai, Pune top hospitals quarantined

Amid mounting cases of COVID-19, two big hospitals accidentally came in contact with patients of coronavirus infection and have been quarantined.

The two hospitals involved in the health care are DY Patil Hospital in Pune and Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai.

In the Pune hospital, 92 member staff including doctors, nurses and ward boys were quarantined after a patient, who was involved in an accident, was found positive. The patient underwent an operation but developed fever, after which his swabs were sent for tests. He has been shifted to YB Chavan Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared the Wockhardt Hospital near Mumbai Central, a containment zone after at least 29 staffers including 3 doctors and 26 nurses were found as COVID-19 patients. The infections reportedly happened after two COVID-19 patients and two suspected cases were shifted here from the Kasturba Hospital, a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the nurses have shot off a letter to authorities, demanding PPEs.

A police officer too was admitted as a COVID-19 suspect patient.