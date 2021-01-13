Coronavirus news live: Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Delhi receive Covid-19 vaccine doses ahead of nationwide rollout

India reported 12,584 new Covid-19 cases, 18,385 discharges, and 167 deaths in last 24 hours. The new cases were lowest since June 18, 2020. A massive pan-India inoculation drive against Covid-19 was set in process on Tuesday with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine flown to 13 cities across India from Pune and taken to designated national and state-level stores amid tight security. Stay tuned for live updates.
35,000 doses of Covishield arrive safely at State Vaccination Center, Shillong
Maharashtra has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield from Serum Institute
Total 9.63-lakh doses have been received for Maharashtra from Serum Institute of India. All doses were received by Health Dept at Pune last night and from there they were distributed to different cities/districts of the state: Maharashtra Health Department
US Covid-19 death toll hits new daily record of nearly 4,500
The US death toll from Covid-19 hit a new daily record of nearly 4,500, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday evening.
As the health crisis rages out of control in the US, this was the first time the toll in the country hardest hit by the pandemic surpassed 4,000 in 24 hours.
The US recorded more than 235,000 new cases ofcoronavirusinfection and 4,470 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tally as of 8:30 pm (0130 GMT).
First consignment of Covishield by Serum Institute arrives in Maharashtra
US set to require negative Covid-19 tests for all international air passengers
The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to sign an order on Tuesday expanding coronavirus testing requirements for nearly all international air travelers, not just from Britain, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Read More
UK to get tough on coronavirus rule-breakers
Britain's interior minister on Tuesday warned that anyone flouting coronavirus lockdown rules would face action from the police, as the government vowed to step up enforcement measures to cut surging infection rates that risk overwhelming health services.
Read More
Maharashtra ready for vaccination, receives 9.63 lakh doses
As many as 511 vaccination centres have been set up in the 36 districts of the state. The two districts of Mumbai – Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban – combined have 72 centres. As many as 7.48 lakh health workers have registered for vaccination on the Covid-19 portal of the state.
Read More
Centre to get 1.65 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses by Jan 14
The Centre expects to receive all the 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine it had ordered from two manufacturers by Thursday, well in time to start the vaccination drive on Saturday.
Read More
Bharat Biotech signs agreement to supply Covaxin to Brazil
Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has announced an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos, a private pharma procurement firm, for the supply of Covaxin to Brazil.
Read More
West Bengal receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine reached West Bengal on Tuesday in a cargo flight from Pune. The flight arrived at the Kolkata Airport at around 1.40 pm.
Read More
After grades 10, 12, other classes may resume after January 15
Successfully reopening schools and colleges for higher grades, the government isnow considering reopeningclasses for other grades as well after January 15.It is awaiting a detailed report in this regard from the Covid-19 technical advisory committee.
Read More
Karnataka receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines
The first consignment of about 6.48 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines arrived here on Tuesday and the Karnataka government said it was committed to conducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.
Read More
First consignment of Covaxin to reach Delhi from Hyderabad
Punjab records 216 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1,69,479; nine more fatalities push death toll to 5,456: Officials