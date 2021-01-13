Coronavirus news live: Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Delhi receive Covid-19 vaccine doses ahead of nationwide rollout

India reported 12,584 new Covid-19 cases, 18,385 discharges, and 167 deaths in last 24 hours. The new cases were lowest since June 18, 2020. A massive pan-India inoculation drive against Covid-19 was set in process on Tuesday with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine flown to 13 cities across India from Pune and taken to designated national and state-level stores amid tight security. Stay tuned for live updates.