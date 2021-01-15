Coronavirus news live updates: Global Covid toll nears two million; offline college classes to begin in Karnataka today

The world is inching closer to reaching the two-million mark for deaths caused by the coronavirus as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, inducing fresh lockdowns and flight bans. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, all degree, polytechnic, and diploma colleges are set to reopen today for offline classes. Students still have the option to choose between online and offline classes, a majority of whom are believed to have opted for the latter. With a number of states having received their consignment of Covid-19 vaccines, India is all set to begin the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16. Stay tuned for more updates...