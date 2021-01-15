Coronavirus news live updates: Global Covid toll nears two million; offline college classes to begin in Karnataka today

The world is inching closer to reaching the two-million mark for deaths caused by the coronavirus as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, inducing fresh lockdowns and flight bans. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, all degree, polytechnic, and diploma colleges are set to reopen today for offline classes. Students still have the option to choose between online and offline classes, a majority of whom are believed to have opted for the latter. With a number of states having received their consignment of Covid-19 vaccines, India is all set to begin the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16. Stay tuned for more updates...
Offline classes for all degree, diploma and polytechnic courses in Karnataka from January 15
The degree, engineering, diploma, polytechnic colleges and universities across the state are gearing up to welcome students of all semesters from Friday, January 15.
Following a decision taken by the state government to reopen offline classes for all the semesters from January 15, all colleges have sent communications for students to attend classes from Friday. Interestingly, though there is an option to choose between offline or online classes, the majority of students opted to attend offline classes.
Read More
33 sittings for Budget Session; Question Hour back
Parliament’sBudgetSession will begin on January 29, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha meeting in separate five-hour shifts to ensure physical distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The full-fledged session would have 33 sittings with Question Hour, short duration discussions, private members’ business and calling attention motions – aspects that were scrapped in the brief monsoon session in September last year.
The government had also scrapped the Winter Session of Parliament – usually held in November-December – citing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
Read More
JNU allows entry of fourth-year PhD, MSc, MCA students on campus
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will allow entry of fourth-year PhD and MSc and MCA students in its fifth and sixth phase of reopening, from Friday and February 1, officials said.
"PhD students (fourth year only) from all science schools, special centres, other centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who requires access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus from Friday," read a circular issued by JNU registrar Pramod Kumar.
"MSc and MCA students (fourth semester only) from all science schools and special centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who require access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus in sixth phase of reopening starting February 1," he added.
Read More
UK to ban South American, Portugal arrivals over Brazil virus strain
Britain will ban all arrivals from South America, Panama, Cape Verde and Portugal from 0400 GMT Friday over fears of importing a new coronavirus variant in Brazil, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday.
"I've taken the urgent decision... following evidence of a new variant in Brazil," Shapps said on Twitter, adding there will be an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal to allow transport of essential goods.
"This measure does not apply to British and Irish Nationals and third country nationals with residence rights -- but passengers returning from these destinations must self-isolate for TEN DAYS along with their households," he added.
Read More
Good morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus news updates