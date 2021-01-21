Coronavirus live news updates: India records 15,223 new infections, 151 deaths

India saw a total of 15,223 new Covid-19 infections and 151 deaths over the last 24 hours, MoHFW data revealed. At 1,92,308, India's active caseload remained under two lakh and fell to just 1.81 per cent of the total caseload. Hospitals across the nation also discharged 19, 965 patients, pushing the recovery rate to 96.75 per cent. Stay tuned for more updates..
India logs 15,223 fresh infections, 151 deaths
India on Thursday logged 15,223 cases of Covid-19 and saw 151 succumb to the deadly virus. Nearly 20,000 recovered from the virus, MoHFW data showed.
Total cases: 1,06,10,883
Active cases: 1,92,308
Total discharges: 1,02,65,706
Death toll: 1,52,869
Total vaccinated: 8,06,484
No summer vacation for Karnataka schools, PU colleges
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that classes would be conducted even during summer vacation as schools and pre-university colleges were reopened after a gap of nine months due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking to media persons afterinspecting a smart class in government high school at Durgigudi in the city on Wednesday,the ministersaid, "SSLC examinations would be conducted in June this year.
New Covid-19 variant defeats plasma treatment, may reduce vaccine efficacy
The new Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa can evade the antibodies that attack it in treatments using blood plasma from previously recovered patients, and may reduce the efficacy of the current line of vaccines, scientists said on Wednesday.
Researchers are racing to establish whether the vaccines currently being rolled out across the globe are effective against the so-called 501Y.V2 variant, identified by South African genomics experts late last year in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Returning migrants spark Covid-19 spike in Mahadevapura
The Mahadevapura Zone has been registering the largest number of Covid-19 cases for the past three months, with officials saying that a large number of returning immigrants are contributing to the spike.
In many of the city’s worst-hit areas in the early stages such as Padarayanapura and Shivajinagar, officials could see the outbreak peak in three months.
Karnataka sees 501 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 501 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the infection count to 9,33,578, and the toll to 12,185.
The day also saw 665 patients getting discharged after recovery. The number of recoveries has reached 9,13,677. As on January 20, the state has 7,697 active carriers of the virus.Bengaluru Urban saw 260 new infections and two deaths.
South Africa Covid-19 strain poses 'significant re-infection risk': Study
The coronavirus variant detected in South Africa poses a "significant re-infection risk" and raises concerns over vaccine effectiveness, according to preliminary research Wednesday, as separate studies suggested the British strain would likely be constrained by immunisations.
Several new variants -- each with a cluster of genetic mutations -- have emerged in recent weeks, sparking fears over an increase in infectiousness as well as suggestions that the virus could begin to elude immune response, whether from prior infection or a vaccine.
Delhi sets record, says CM Kejriwal after Covid-19 tests cross 1-crore mark
The number of tests conducted in Delhi to diagnose coronavirus has crossed the one crore-mark on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailing the milestone as a "new record".
In a tweet, Kejriwal asserted the city had "successfully contained the scale and spread" of the infection.
Covid-19 negative report not mandatory for entering Jagannath temple
After a gap of around 10 months, the devotees can go inside Lord Jagannath temple here from Thursday without a mandatory requirment of showing the Covid-19 negative report.
The decision to lift the provision of producing Covid-19 negative report for entry in the 12th century shrine from Thursday was informed by Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar Wednesday after a meeting with the Puri district administration and the local police. "The devotees can enter the temple from 7 am on January 21.
