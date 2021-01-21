Coronavirus live news updates: India records 15,223 new infections, 151 deaths

India saw a total of 15,223 new Covid-19 infections and 151 deaths over the last 24 hours, MoHFW data revealed. At 1,92,308, India's active caseload remained under two lakh and fell to just 1.81 per cent of the total caseload. Hospitals across the nation also discharged 19, 965 patients, pushing the recovery rate to 96.75 per cent. Stay tuned for more updates..