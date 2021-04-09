Coronavirus news live: Countries worldwide hit new records for Covid-19 cases, deaths

Countries worldwide are struggling through a fresh surge in the coronavirus infections even as nations continue their efforts to ramp up vaccinations. PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country. He urged the states to proactively increase tracing and testing to contain the 'human source'. PM Modi also asked people to practice Covid-appropriate behaviour and called on the youth of the country to cooperate with authorities.Stay tuned for more updates.