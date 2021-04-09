Coronavirus news live: Countries worldwide hit new records for Covid-19 cases, deaths

Countries worldwide are struggling through a fresh surge in the coronavirus infections even as nations continue their efforts to ramp up vaccinations. PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country. He urged the states to proactively increase tracing and testing to contain the 'human source'. PM Modi also asked people to practice Covid-appropriate behaviour and called on the youth of the country to cooperate with authorities.Stay tuned for more updates.
Govt to review Covid-19 vaccine side effects: Report
A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two Covid-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.
Countries worldwide hit new records for Covid-19 cases, deaths
Nations around the world set new records Thursday for Covid-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.
Editorial | Rethink Covid-19 vaccine strategy for larger coverage
Even as the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in the country, the availability of vaccines and the protocols and guidelines for vaccination have become matters of avoidable dispute.
Test 1 lakh people, trace 20 primary contacts of every Covid patient: Govt to BBMP
Karnataka government Thursday instructed officials to conduct one lakh daily Covid tests in Bengaluru and identify at least 20 primary contacts for every patient.
