Coronavirus news highlights: Uddhav Thackeray requests PM to allow vaccination of those above 25 years of age

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections on Monday, becoming only the second country after the United States to register more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as hospitals in its worst affected state are overrun by patients. The country's daily infections have leapt about 12 fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing. Stay tuned for more updates.
In wake of the increasing Covid-19 cases, night curfew to be imposed in Jodhpur between 8 pm to 6 am from April 6 to April 19.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country will start loosening curbs from April 12 likereopening of shops, gyms, zoos, holiday campsites, personal care services like hairdressers.
547 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases to 1,02,811.
CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi requesting him to allow vaccination of all above the age of 25 years. He also thanked PM Modi for accepting his proposal of allowing all persons above 45 years of age to be made eligible for Covid-19 vaccination: Maharashtra CMO
Delhi records 3,548 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths in a day. Positivity rate rises to 5.54%: Health Bulletin.
Mumbai reports 9,857 new Covid-19 cases, 3,357 discharges and 21 deaths.Total cases in Mumbai are now at 4,62,302
with 3,74,985 recoveries,74,522 active cases and 11,797 deaths.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with officials over Covid-19 situation in the state
Zydus has sought Drugs Controller General of India'sapproval for the use of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in treating Covid-19, the company has informed. (ANI)
Rajasthan reports 2,429 new Covid-19 cases, 527 recoveries and 12 deaths today. Total cases stand at 3,41,754 with total recoveries at 3,24,145 and death toll at2,841. The state's active cases tally is 14,768. (ANI)
Sooryavanshi' postponed, film industry braces for more losses
With the Maharashtra government imposing the weekend lockdown to curtail rising cases of Covid-19 and "Sooryavanshi" producers announcing the postponement of the film's release, industry insiders say theatrical business is staring at huge losses.
The entertainment sector was in the recovery mode with theatre chains operating to full capacity from February in different parts of the country even though the occupancy remained at 50 per cent in Maharashtra, which has now announced a weekend lockdown from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am Monday. (PTI)
PM to interact with CMs on Thursday over COVID situation, vaccination drive
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, sources said Monday.
Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was on March 17 during which he had expressed concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country and called for "quick and decisive" steps to check the "emerging second peak".(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to PM Narendra Modi requesting him for relaxation in conditions for opening a new vaccination centre as well as relaxation in the age limit for vaccination and making it available for all. (ANI)
Prioritising who gets Covid-19 vaccine first saves lives, study finds
Prioritising who receives the limited supply of Covid-19 vaccines available can save lives and reduce the spread of the viral infection, according to a study.
Researchers from the University of California (UC), Davis in the US noted that while there is mostly universal agreement that older people should be prioritised for vaccination, debates are currently underway about giving priority to a variety of other groups.
"Prioritisation has benefits because people differ in at least two key ways -- their risk of infection and the likelihood of serious consequences from infection," said UC Davis professor Michael Springborn, senior author of the study published in the journal PNAS. (PTI)
Britain eyes twice weekly virus tests for all
The British government says all adults and children will be able to have routine coronavirus tests twice a week as a way to stamp out new outbreaks as the UK emerges from lockdown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said regularly testing people who don't have symptoms would help “stop outbreaks in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we enjoy.” (AP)
Spike in Covid-19 cases: Leaves of doctors, nurses in Kashmir Valley cancelled
Authorities in Kashmir on Monday ordered cancellation of leaves of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the valley hospitals in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the union territory.
In an order issued, Director Health Services, Kashmir, asked all the chief medical officers/medical superintendents and other territorial offices falling within the jurisdiction of the Directorate to cancel the leaves amid upsurge of the pandemic. (PTI)
Vicky Kaushal tests positive for coronavirus
Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus
Actor Akshay Kumar says he has been hospitalised as a 'precautionary measure under medical advice'. He tested positive for the disease yesterday.
Zydus Cadila seeks regulatory approval for Covid drug
India's Cadila Healthcare Ltd has sought approval from local regulators to use a Hepatitis C drug as a treatment for Covid-19 following promising interim results from a late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday.
As Covid-19 cases surge, Mumbai shuts malls, asks people to work from home
Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home through April as India’s financial hub emerges once again as the epicenter of a new wave of coronavirus infections.
India sees over 1 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases
India's coronavirus tally crossed 1.25 crore with 1,03,558 cases in the last 24 hours on Monday—the highest single-day rise ever in the country—according to Union health ministry data.
