Coronavirus News Live: Germany reports Covid-19 spike of over 20,000 cases

India on Wednesday reported over 1.15 lakh Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra reported nearly 60,000 Covid-19 cases with Mumbai reporting over 10,000 cases. The state accounts for the largest number of the country's Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asking to ramp up vaccine supply as the state was witnessing an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed the Maharashtra government for its SOS on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines by terming the allegations as "utterly baseless". He also said that a "lackadaisical and casual attitude" of the state government bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus. Stay tuned for more updates.
Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, review EU findings
Australia has no current plans to change the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, after Europe’s drug regulator found possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 20,407
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,407 to 2,930,852, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 306 to 77,707, the tally showed.
New Zealand temporarily suspends entry for travellers from India amid surge in Covid-19 cases and rise in number of positive Covid-19 cases in arrivals from India. Suspension set to be in place till April 28.
Ana Claudia Rodrigues, 52, a patient suffering from Covid-19 introduces her daughter Renata to another patient during a video call at a field hospital in Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
I have given the second dose of Covaxin to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him, says Sister Nisha Sharma.
South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected
South Korea reported 700 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily figure since early January, and the Prime Minister reiterated warnings on Thursday that new social distancing rules would likely be needed.
Wednesday's tally compares with an average of 477 cases last week, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and will fuel fears that the country may be facing a fourth wave of infections.
PM Modi gets second dose of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine
"Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus," he tweeted.
AstraZeneca to flag possible blood clot side effect of Covid-19 vaccine on labelling
AstraZeneca on Wednesday said it was working with European and British regulators to change the product information on its Covid-19 shot after authorities said they suspected possible brain blood clots were a rare side-effect of the shot.
Covid-19 second wave: India stares at over 1,000 daily deaths in coming weeks
The subdued mortality seen in the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic so far notwithstanding, India may be staring at more than 1,000 daily deaths in the coming weeks as an astounding number of new cases piles up every day.
Utterly baseless: Harsh Vardhan on Maharashtra's Covid-19 vaccine shortage allegation
Union Health MinisterHarshVardhanon Wednesday slammed theMaharashtragovernment for its SOS on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines by terming the allegations as "utterly baseless". He also said that a "lackadaisical and casual attitude" of the state government bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus.
Centre writes to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi govts flagging below-par Covid-19 vaccination of beneficiaries
The Centre wrote to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi governments on Wednesday flagging below-par vaccination of eligible beneficiaries, including healthcare workers.
In a letter to the principal secretaries of Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, Additional Health Secretary Manohar Agnani noted that the performance of these states and UT have been below the national average and needs improvement.
Mumbai logs over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day, 23 die
Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
This is for the second consecutive day that the city has reported more than 10,000 infections. For the third time this month, it has witnessed a single-day case growth in five digits.
