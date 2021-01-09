Coronavirus news live: CPI (M) raises concern over Covid vaccine dry runs, calls for mass vaccination plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of all states on Monday to discuss plans on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and the pandemic situation across the country. Daily new Covid-19 cases in the country went below 20,000, on Friday. The nation reported 18,139 new Covid-19 cases, 20,539 recoveries, and 234 more deaths. India's death toll has now crossed 1,50,000. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Claims of new US coronavirus variant false?
Reports of a highly contagious new variant in the United States, published on Friday by multiple news outlets, are based on speculative statements made by Dr. Deborah Birx and are inaccurate, according to several government officials.
Read More
White House Covid-19 task force warns of possible new 'US variant' driving spread: Report
The White House coronavirus task force said that there could be a new variant of the virus that evolved in the United States and is driving spread, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a document obtained by NBC News.
Read More
US sets new record with nearly 2.9 lakh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Read More
Bengaluru healthcare workers wary of taking Covid-19 vaccine
Hospitals in Bengaluru willconduct a survey oftheirhealthcare workers to determineif they’re comfortable taking the Covid vaccine.
Read More
WHO urges rich countries to stop jumping coronavirus vaccine queue
The World Health Organization on Friday urged rich countries to stop jumping the queue and making bilateral deals for the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines.
Read More
Joe Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines
President-elect Joe Biden will release most available Covid-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration policy, his office said Friday.
Read More