Coronavirus News Live: India's active Covid-19 cases breach 20-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 cases soared further on Friday as the nation reported 3,47,254 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later as the general Covid-19 situation in the country is starting to improve, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Hong Kong warns pet lovers against preventing Covid hamster cull
A Covid-19 patient inhales herbal medicine at a Covid care centre in Kanyakumari district.
(PTI Photo)
Karnataka govt likely to lift curbs in districts with less Covid cases
Ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's crucial meeting on Friday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka dropped a broad hint that the government may consider relaxing Covid-19 curbs in districts where the pandemic situation is under control.
Vaccination for kids aged 12-14 likely by March in Bengaluru
BBMP officials said they will begin jabbing nearly six lakh children in the 12-14 age group in the city once they are done with the 15-18 age group.
Centre urges 6.5 crore Indians to take Covid vaccine second shot
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked 6.5 crore Indians who missed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to come forward for the shot with top health officials claiming a significant drop in Covid mortality in the third wave as against the second surge due to protection offered by the vaccine.
India reports 3.47 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 703 deaths
India's Covid-19 cases soared further on Friday as the nation reported 3,47,254 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The nation's Covid-19 toll also saw a sharp jump as 703 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Karnataka reports 47,754 new Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths
US airliner turns back in mid-flight due to passenger defying mask rule
An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a Covid mask, the airline said.
France to loosen Covid curbs in February, allowing popcorn in cinemas again
France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later as the general Covid-19 situation in the country is starting to improve, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. (Reuters)
Mexico posts 278 more Covid-19 deaths; 50,373 new cases
Mexico on Thursday reported 278 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 302,390.
The country also reported 50,373 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 4,545,683, the health ministry said. (Reuters)
S Korea unveils $12 bn extra budget to cushion impact of extended Covid curbs