Coronavirus News Live: India's active Covid-19 cases highest in 235 days

India added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has proposed lifting the weekend curfew, ending the odd-even system for opening of shops and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city.