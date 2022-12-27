Coronavirus News Live: Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at airport on Covid duty from December 31
updated: Dec 27 2022, 07:57 ist
Follow the latest developments on the Covid-19 situation in India and the world with DH.
07:47
Jharkhand CM meets officials to review state's Covid preparedness
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren convened a meeting with top health officials to review the state's Covid preparedness. Soren directed the officials for advance planning to deal with the new BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron and focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. (PTI)
He also asked the officials to prepare the hospitals and ensure adequate availability of beds including those supported with oxygen supply, besides medicines and oxygen cylinders.
06:42
Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport on Covid duty from December 31
Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills to check Covid readiness
HospitalsacrossDelhiwillconductmockdrillson December 27 to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number ofCovid-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
