Coronavirus News Live: India reports 3,207 fresh cases, 3,410 recoveries, and 29 deaths

Shanghai is tightening its already strict Covid-19 lockdown in a fresh push to eliminate infections outside quarantined areas of China's biggest city by late this month, people familiar with the matter said. A person in England has been diagnosed with a rare viral monkeypox infection thought to be linked to travel to West Africa, health authorities said on Saturday.
India reports 3,207 fresh cases, 3,410 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 20,403
As Beijing Covid outbreak proves stubborn, mass tests becoming routine
Millions of Beijing residents queued up for another round of Covid-19 tests on Sunday as China's capital seeks to trace and isolate every infection to contain a small but stubborn outbreak - and avoid a Shanghai-type prolonged lockdown.
Why are there so many new Omicron sub-variants?
The concern is these sub-variants may lead to people becoming reinfected, leading to another rise in cases
Delhi reports 1,422 Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities
Delhi reported 1,422 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the viral disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded ta 5.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
