Coronavirus News highlights: Karnataka reports 301 new Covid-19 infections, one death
updated: Jun 06 2022, 07:18 ist
21:15
Karnataka reports 301 new Covid-19 infections, one death
Karnataka on Sunday reported 301 fresh Covid-19 infections and one fatality, the State Health department said.
The 301 new cases took the as against the 222 on Saturday took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066. The infections include 291 in Bengaluru Urban district, three in Mysuru, and two in Dakshina Kannada. - PTI.
19:56
Telangana logs 63 new Covid-19 cases
As many as 63 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday taking that state's total to 7,93,607. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 47, a Health department bulletin said.
As many as 47 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,933. The recovery rate stood at 99.41 per cent.
No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 8,392 samples were tested on the day. The number of active cases was 563, it said. - PTI.
19:08
Maharashtra reports 1,494 Covid-19 cases; 961 cases in Mumbai
18:05
Gehlot asks people not to lower their guard against Covid-19
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern over rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and the world, and appealed to people to take adequate steps to curb its spread.
"Covid cases are on the rise in many countries, including the United States of America, Australia, Germany, India. Last day, more than 2,500 cases were reported and 15 people died due to the disease in India. It has been seen that people are no longer serious about the disease," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Gehlot added that experts have maintained that the infection "will always be with us, so it is very important to be careful". - PTI.
17:04
Puducherry logs five new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,65,895
The union territory of Puducherry logged five fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,65,895, a senior official of the Health Department said on Sunday.
The five new infections emerged after the examination of 1,076 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. The number of active cases stood at 41 while two patients recovered to take the overall recoveries to 1,63,892, he said. - PTI.
15:56
Centre to focus on giving precaution shot of Covid vaccine to 4.7 cr elderly
The government plans to focus on administering precaution dose of Covid vaccine to 4.7 crore 60-plus population, due for it by July 31, under its ongoing door-to-door Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign, officials said on Sunday.
Of the estimated 13.75 crore senior citizens in the country, 11.91 crore have been administered both the doses of Covid vaccine till June 3. Of the 6.67 crore beneficiaries in the age group due for the booster dose till July 31, 1.94 crore have taken the shot.
Besides, 1.04 crore of the total estimated senior citizens are yet to take the first dose of the Covid vaccine. - PTI.
13:04
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
I have tested #COVID19 positive and in home isolation. Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor’s advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone !
Mizoram' Covid-19 tally reached 2,28,400 on Sunday as nine more people have tested positive for the infection, 10 less than the previous day, a health official said.
The toll remained unchanged at 700 as no new fatality was reported, he said.
09:01
India reports 4,270 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths
India reported 4,270 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 15 new deaths, according toUnion Health Ministry data.
08:14
Delhi's daily Covid tally rises to 405, no death for second day
Delhi on Saturday reported rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 405 against 345 recorded on previous day, while there was no new death for the second day in a row, as per the state government health bulletin.
08:12
76 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana
Telangana on Saturday recorded 76 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 7,93,544. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 55. A health department bulletin said 49 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,886. The recovery rate was 99.42 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 11,107 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 547, it said.
08:08
North Korea reports 73,780 people with fever amid Covid-19 wave
North Korea reported some 73,780 more people with fever symptoms amid its first-ever coronavirus outbreak, North Korean state media KCNA said on Sunday.
