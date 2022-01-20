Coronavirus News Live: Odisha logs 10,368 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths

India's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Thursday as the country reported 3,17,532 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee on Wednesday recommended full approval for Covishield and Covaxin, the two Covid-19 vaccines that have dominated the country's inoculation drive. Keep checking this space to get Coronavirus live updates on Deccan Herald.
Odisha logs 10,368 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Odisha recorded 10,368 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the tally to 11,77,462, while the single-day death count of seven was the highest in more than three months, the Health Department said.
The state had logged 11,607 new cases and six deaths on Wednesday. It now has 88,346 active cases, and 10,80,562 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 6,785 in the past 24 hours.(PTI)
So far 9,287 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in India.
With 3.17 lakh new infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark
India's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Thursday as the country reported 3,17,532 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 491 deaths, taking the overall toll to 4,87,693. Read more
'No funds': Realities of India's Covid-19 vaccine funding
The Department of Biotechnology has disbursed less than 15 per cent of its Rs 900 crore fund on Covid-19 vaccine development promised more than a year ago while multiple government research agencies say they haven’t received any funding from a Rs 100 crore corpus set up under the PMO during the first wave of the pandemic. Read more
Assam's Covid surge after Bihu festivities continues
The surge ofCovid-19 infections in Assam after the harvest festival 'Bhogali Bihu' continued as 8,339 cases were reported on Wednesday, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.
According to the reports of National Health Mission (NHM) in Assam on Wednesday night, the positivity rose to 12.89 per cent from Monday's 10.75 per cent.
With the new cases on Wednesday, the total tally in Assam climbed to 6,70,128 and 15 more fatalities pushed the toll to 6,248. (IANS)
Gujarat reports over 21,000 Covid cases
Gujarat on Wednesday reported 21,966 new Covid infections, taking the overall caseload to 9,77,078, officials said. (IANS)
Give Covid aid to orphaned kids, says SC
In an effort to provide some help to over 10,000 children who lost both their parents to Covid-19, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all state governments to reach out to thosechildren and pay them compensation.
The apex court, which was annoyed over non-disbursal of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19, pulled up the state governments and summoned the Andhra Pradesh and Bihar chief secretaries virtually to seek explanation from them during the course of the day.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.