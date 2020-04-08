Coronavirus news live updates: 1,268 people connected with Tablighi quarantined in UP; India's tally surges to 5,426

As India crosses the 5000-mark in the total number of coronavirus positive cases, states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra hint at an extension of the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Centre. The death toll touches 170, with one more death in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Meanwhile, the United States reports nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours. Brazil also requests India to export Hydroxychloroquine, by invoking Lord Hanuman. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.