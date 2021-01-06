Coronavirus news live updates: 18,088 new infections, 264 deaths in the last 24 hours; India's death toll crosses 1.5L

Daily new Covid-19 cases in the country remained below 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day with18,088 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The nation also recorded 21,314 recoveries, and 264 more deaths. India's death toll has now crossed 1,50,000. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Recoveries tops daily positive case tally in Telangana
India reports 18,088 new Covid-19 cases, 21,314 recoveries, and 264 deaths in last 24 hours
Total cases: 1,03,74,932
Active cases: 2,27,546
Total recoveries: 99,97,272
Death toll: 1,50,114
Britain shuts schools as Germany braces for extended shutdown
Britain closed its schools on Tuesday ahead of a new national lockdown and Germany extended its shutdown of businesses and offices for another three weeks, as Europe battles surgingcoronavirusinfections.
Officials promised £4.6 billion ($6.3 billion, 5.1 billion euros) to help battered businesses weather the latest lockdown in England. Other parts of the UK are also bringing in or extending lockdowns.
Germany's states agreed to keep schools, leisure facilities and non-essential shops shut until January 31, extending restrictions that had been due to run out next Sunday.
Masks mandatory for fans at Sydney test against India
Fans attending this week's third test between Australia andIndiaat the Sydney Cricket Ground will have to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Wednesday.
The five-day match, which starts on Thursday, will be played in front of a crowd of some 10,000 to allow social distancing in a ground that can hold 48,000 after an outbreak of Covid-19 in Australia's largest city.
Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles
The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for Jan. 31 has been postponed because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.
WHO vaccine advisers say second Pfizer Covid vaccine dose may be delayed
The WHO's vaccine advisory group said Tuesday that the second Pfizer-BioNTech anti-Covid-19 vaccine dose could, in exceptional circumstances, be administered a few weeks beyond the recommended 21-28 days.
EU could authorise second Covid-19 vaccine 'in coming hours'
The European Union could authorise a second coronavirus vaccine "in the coming hours", European Council chief Charles Michel said Tuesday, adding that leaders would hold a virtual summit on the health crisis later this month.
WHO coronavirus investigators head for China, but await visas
An international expert team has set off for China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Beijing has yet to provide the necessary access, the WHO chief said Tuesday.
Covid vaccination voluntary, antibodies develop 2 weeks after second dose: AIIMS Director
Getting immunised against Covid-19 will be a voluntary exercise and it is important that both dozes of the vaccine be administered to an individual for developing better immune response against the disease, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said.
UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time
The number of new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 60,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, according to official figures on Tuesday.
