Coronavirus news live updates: 37,724 new cases and 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; tally crosses 11.9 lakh

India records 37,724 new cases and 648 deaths on Wednesday as the nation's tally crossed 11.92 lakh. This is the second straight day that India recorded less than 40,000 cases. The US remains the worst-hit and continues to see a surge in cases, with president Trump saying the virus "will get worse before it gets better." Stay tuned for more updates.
Spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total #positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 411133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Australia posts record number of new COVID-19 infections
Australia reported a record 501 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, nearly four months after the pandemic supposedly peaked in the country.
Most of the cases were reported in Victoria state, where authorities have struggled to bring an outbreak in Melbourne under control despite Australia's second-biggest city being locked down for nearly two weeks.
Australia's new coronavirus infections previously peaked on March 28 when 459 cases were reported, according to data compiled by AFP, before the country appeared to bring the virus under control and began easing harsh restrictions.
Australia, like neighbouring New Zealand, has been lauded for its pandemic response.
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine starts final tests in Brazil
A Chinese-made vaccine against the new coronavirus entered the final stage of testing Tuesday in Brazil, where volunteers received the first doses of what officials hope will be a game-changer in the pandemic
Israelis urge Benjamin Netanyahu to quit over coronavirus, corruption charges
About 2,000 Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday as protests mounted against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.
Donald Trump willing to work with China on Covid-19 vaccine for United States
USPresident Donald Trump expressed a willingness on Tuesday to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi says Republican $1 trillion coronavirus aid proposal not enough
Democratic USHouse of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the $1 trillion Republicans say they are considering as the size of a coronavirus aid package would not be sufficient to do what is needed for the USeconomy and Americans' health.
As cases drop in Delhi, Mumbai, a question: Has coronavirus pandemic peaked?
The Covid-19 pandemic may have peaked in Delhi and the daily caseloads are on the wane in Mumbai and Chennai, but there is no sign of the disease reaching anywhere close to its peak in the rest of the country.
Covid-19 and the limitation of mathematical models
Every other day, somebody, somewhere in the world, presents a new mathematical model of how much worse the Covid-19 pandemic is going to get, or perhaps when the pandemic will end. Nobody can see into the future. So why should we believe these models any more than we believe astrological forecasts?
Indian firms prepared for coronavirus pandemic test: Survey
Despite being badly bruised by the Covid-19 outbreak, more than half of Indian businesses are prepared to deal with any future blow from the pandemic, while 29% are operating normally, a survey of 2,600 businesses across 14 countries, including India, has found.
291 private hospitals served notices over Covid-19 beds, ICU
The civic body has directed the private hospitals in the city to notify it about the availability of beds in the hospitals in 24 hours failing which they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act.
France records 584 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
France has recorded 584 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry data released on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases now stands at 177,338, the ministry said. The number of people in hospitals with the virus was down 107, and the number in intensive care was down by 12, the figures showed.
The ministry revised down slightly its figure for the total death toll since the start of the outbreak, to 30,165 from 30,177 a day earlier. It did not immediately give a reason for the revision. (Reuters)
Quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers
Mumbai's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,03,262 with addition of 995 new cases; 62 deaths take toll to 5,814: Civic body (ANI)
FIR registered against a 30-year-old woman from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, who was tested COVID19 positive & was under home isolation, for fleeing to Dubai via Mumbai airport through a special flight on July 17: Pimpri Chinchwad Police (ANI)
983 Covid-19 positive cases, 9 deaths, 549 recovered and 539 discharged in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 31,373 including 577 deaths, 22,744 recovered and 21,928 discharged: State Health Department (ANI)
9 pm to 5 am night curfew and Sunday curfew will continue in Karnataka: State Government (ANI)
FIR registered against a 30-year-old woman from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, who was tested Covid-19 positive & was under home isolation, for fleeing to Dubai via Mumbai airport through a special flight on July 17, according toPimpri Chinchwad Police.
