Coronavirus news live updates: 50 NDRF personnel who worked in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test COVID-19 positive

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped over 2.67 lakhs and the death toll climbed to 7,595 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Falling sick, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As India added 11,265 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, the Centre on Monday asked top officers of 38 districts, including Mandya and Yadgir, to assume a leadership role in proactively managing the hotspots and stepping up door-to-door surveys to identify patients at an early stage. Stay tuned for more updates.