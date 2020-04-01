Coronavirus news live updates: 65-year-old man passes away due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradseh; India's toll now 51

On the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India exceeds 1600, as of April 1. and the death toll touched 51. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reported deaths due to coronavirus today. A Delhi doctor was also tested positive for the virus. US CDC reports 163,539 coronavirus cases and 2,860 deaths. US death toll exceeds official China tally, according to a John Hopkins report. Stay tuned for more updates.