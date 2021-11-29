Coronavirus News Live: Thane man tests Covid positive after returning from South Africa

A man from Maharashtra's Thane man has tested Covid positive after returning from South Africa. It is not yet known if it is a case of the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, Botswana detected 19 cases of the Omicron Covid variant. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta
The new Covid variant Omicron has many more mutations than the Delta variant, according to a first "image" of this new variant initially detected in South Africa, produced and published by the prestigious Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome.
Botswana detects 19 cases of the Omicron Covid variant (AFP)
Thane man tests Covid positive after returning from South Africa
A man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra recently has tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Sunday.
