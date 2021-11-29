Coronavirus News Live: Thane man tests Covid positive after returning from South Africa

  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 08:00 ist
A man from Maharashtra's Thane man has tested Covid positive after returning from South Africa. It is not yet known if it is a case of the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, Botswana detected 19 cases of the Omicron Covid variant. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
  • 06:19

    First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta

    The new Covid variant Omicron has many more mutations than the Delta variant, according to a first "image" of this new variant initially detected in South Africa, produced and published by the prestigious Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome.

  • 06:19

    Botswana detects 19 cases of the Omicron Covid variant (AFP)

  • 06:17

    Thane man tests Covid positive after returning from South Africa

    A man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra recently has tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Sunday.

