Coronavirus News Live: Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron
updated: Dec 01 2021, 10:32 ist
The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has procured ‘S’ gene RT-PCR test kits to identify possible Covid samples with Omicron variant of the virus. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
10:17
The Centre has removed Bangladesh from the category of 'at-risk' nations, on Tuesday
06:57
Arriving passengers (to Maharashtra) from high-risk countries, will be segregated from passengers arriving from low-risk countries (CSMIA)
06:23
US health panel endorses Merck Covid pill (AFP)
South Korea reports daily record of 5,123 new Covid-19 infections (KDCA)
