Coronavirus News Live: Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron

  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 10:32 ist
The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has procured ‘S’ gene RT-PCR test kits to identify possible Covid samples with Omicron variant of the virus. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
  • 10:17

    Bangladesh removed from 'at-risk' category

    The Centre has removed Bangladesh from the category of 'at-risk' nations, on Tuesday

  • 06:57

    Arriving passengers (to Maharashtra) from high-risk countries, will be segregated from passengers arriving from low-risk countries (CSMIA)

  • 06:23

    Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron

  • 06:22

    US health panel endorses Merck Covid pill (AFP)

  • 06:22

    South Korea reports daily record of 5,123 new Covid-19 infections (KDCA)

  • 06:22

    Good morning readers! Welcome to DH's coverage of Covid-19 news from the country and around the world