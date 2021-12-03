Coronavirus Live: Bommai to hold meeting with health experts at 1 pm

Karnataka CM Bommai is scheduled to hold a meeting with health experts at 1pm in light of 2 Omicron cases in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, a preliminary study by South African scientists published suggests the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to the Delta or Beta strains. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.
Australia records first Omicron community case, authorities hold nerve for now
Australia on Friday reported its first community transmission of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, but authorities held steady on a plan to reopen the economy amid hopes it would prove to be milder than previous strains.
The new case, a school student from Sydney, was the first confirmed Omicron infection of a person who had not travelled overseas, a sign the variant was now in the community, said the authorities of New South Wales state. (Reuters)
Hawaii finds Omicron variant, says it is case of community spread
Hawaii's Department of Health on Thursday confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant, saying it was a case of community spread and the person had no history of travel.
The person, an Oahu resident, had moderate symptoms. The person had previously been infected withCovid-19 but had not been vaccinated, the Department of Health said in a statement.
Hawaii becomes the fifth USstate to detect the variant, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nine. (Reuters)
Bommai to hold meeting with health experts at 1 pm
Nepal imposes ban on entry from 9 countries including Hong Kong, in view of emerging Omicron cases (ANI)
5 cases of Omicron variant confirmed in New York
(AFP)
A BBMP marshal asks a woman to wear a face mask, in Bengaluru, Thursday, December2, 2021. The Karnataka government has decided to intensify surveillance and increase the RT-PCR Covid tests at the bus stands and railway stations following reports of new Covid-19 variant Omicron in several countries and new clusters of Covid-19 infections in different districts.
(PTI)
India's first two cases of Omicron found in Karnataka
India on Thursday reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 from Karnataka including what could well be the first case of local transmission of Omicron in India, officials in the Union Health Ministry and state administration said on Thursday, adding that both were males of age 66 years and 46 years.
Reinfections 3 times more likely with Omicron: South African research
A preliminary study by South African scientists published Thursday suggests the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to the Delta or Beta strains.
