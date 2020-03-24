PM\u2019s address to Kashi:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRemember, social distancing and staying at home is the only and most important solution.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPlease stay away from false information and trust only the truth.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVirus attacks anyone, even people who take care of themselves. It does not see the profession or status of the person.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n9013151515 --- WhatsApp seva for coronavirus -- say Namaste on WhatsApp, you will be responded to. Whatsapp seva if you have queries, needs. Doctors dressed in white are the Gods who save our lives.