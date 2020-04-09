Coronavirus news live updates: As India sees single worst day, global death toll breaches 90,000

India continues to struggle to keep the coronavirus under control, with the country seeing its single worst day since the outbreak began. Tamil Nadu CM warns that the state has chances of reaching community transmission phase, while the RBI warns of a deep economic impact from the virus. Odisha has extended the lockdown to the end of April and Karnataka is mulling an extension as well. Globally, the death toll has breached the 90,000 mark, and in the UK, PM Boris Johnson has exited the ICU. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.