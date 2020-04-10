Coronavirus news live updates: Despite lockdown, numbers of cases and deaths continue to rise

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to over 250 and the number of cases crossed 8,000 in the country on Sunday. With the rise in number of positive cases and death toll, many states have already announced lockdown extension till April 30. The lockdown has been extended in states like Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana. However, many people in certain parts of the country flout the lockdown norms by gathering to buy food items. Meanwhile, PM may soon announce extension of the lockdown across the country with some relaxations in certain parts. In India, Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state with over 1,500 cases and more than 100 deaths. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
49 more Coronavirus positive cases had come yesterday so the total number of positive cases in Indore dist rises to 298. The death toll has gone up to 32 after test results of 2 people, who had died earlier, came yesterday: Dr Praveen Jadiya, Chief Medical Health Officer Indore (ANI)
2 more deaths reported in Pune today. Both of them had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had co-morbidity: Health officials, Pune A total of 31 deaths reported in Pune till now, including two residents of Thane and Ahmednagar who died here.
11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 226, including 6 deaths & 47 discharged. Of the 11 new positive cases, 7 have contact history and 1 have history of foreign travel: Karnataka Government. (ANI)
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 8,476,death toll stands at 276.
60-year-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Ranchi, second death in Jharkhand: Official (PTI)
25 more COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat (23 in Ahmedabad & 2 in Anand), taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 493. One more COVID-19 related death also reported in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Health Department
People flout lockdown norms in parts of country
Maharashtra: 15 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far. (ANI)
51 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state today - 15 in Banswara, 8 in Bikaner, 1 in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Jodhpur, 1 in Sikar & 2 in Haunmangarh. Total positive cases in the state rises to 751: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)
34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours in India
34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)
IndiGo says an employee died of coronavirus infection in Chennai
Telangana CM Rao announced lockdown extension in the state till April 30
Telangana coronavirus update:
Total cases: 503
Total deaths: 14 dead
People discharged: 96 (including Indonesians)
Toatl active cases: 393, none serious
Delhi coronavirus update:
Fresh cases: 166
Total cases: 1069
Fresh deaths today: 5
Total deaths: 19
Cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat in today's tally: 128
Total Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases: 712
People discharged/Migrated out: 27
Maharashtra coronavirus update
Total progressive deaths: 127
Total progressive positive cases: 1,761
Patients discharged: 208
Samples tested: Over 33,000
A myth is going viral across social media that Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is an anti-Malarial drug. But in India, it has no approval as an anti-Malarial drug: Ajit Kumar Jain, Joint Managing Director, IPCA Laboratories, Mumbai. (DHNS)
Sanitizing the paramedics
Paramedical staff members are seen inside a full-body sanitizing machine outside Government Medical College wherecoronavirus-affected patients are being treated in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus lockdown: 'Booze Party' at quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh
One would think that the people, who were quarantined, would be kept under observation and that they would maintain social distancing but what happened at a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, about 150 kilometres from here, was exactly the opposite.
Karnataka lockdown extended for 15 days with some relaxations: CM B S Yediyurappa
The coronavirus-driven lockdown will continue for another 15 days, but relaxations will be allowed in a graded manner, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after a four-hour-long video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Coronavirus outbreak: Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Narendra Modi
The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, the government said on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and told them to focus should be now on health as well as the prosperity of the nation. The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, the government said on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and told them to focus should be now on health as well as the prosperity of the nation.
The ongoing lockdown in Maharashtra has also been extended till April 30. West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha have also extended the lockdown.
Multiple states extend lockdown
After Odisha and Punjab, Karnataka and West Bengal have decided to extend lockdown. While Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal have extended the lockdown till April 30, Punjab will be underthe restriction till May 1.Karnataka CM, however, said that there will be some relaxations during the 15 days extended lockdown.
Lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID19. If we had not taken any measures then we might have had 2 lakh cases at this time, says Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
Over 1.7 lakh samples tested in country so far for COVID-19, of which 16,564 samples tested on Friday, says ICMR official.
India’s response to COVID-19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach. There are 586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country, saysLav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
The next two weeks lockdown will be different from the last three weeks, says B S Yediyurappa.
Seven more people test positive in Karnataka. State tally 214. Out of the new cases, five are from Mysuru, one from Bidar, and one from Bengaluru. The number of discharged went up from 34 to 37 with three more discharged.
CMs of Delhi and Punjab suggest extension of nationwide lockdown till April 30
CMs of Delhi and Punjab suggest extension of nationwide lockdown till April 30 during a meeting PM Narendra Modi had with all state chief ministers to discuss situation arising due to COVID-19 pandemic and to take their feedback on whether 21-day shutdown should be extended. (PTI)
Maharashtra: A BJP Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Ajay Bahira was arrested and later released on bail on charges of violating the lockdown & celebrating his birthday with his friends. He was booked along with 11 others by Navi Mumbai Police. (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30 during PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers: Sources (PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30 during PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers: Sources (PTI)
West Bengal likely to extend lockdown in 10 hotspots
West Bengal to impose total lockdown in 10 COVID-19 hotspots including parts of Kolkata: official (PTI)
Total positive cases in Maharashtra reached 1,666. Total India's tally crosses 7,700.
Fifty-four new patients of COVID-19 in Gujarat; state count rises to 432: Official
Kerala reports 3rd COVID-19 death
3rd COVID-19 death reported in Kerala - a 71-yeard-old native of Puducherry's Mahe died at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. He was in very critical condition and his kidneys were not functioning. He was on ventilator for the last few days: Kerala Health Department
Total positive cases in MP stand at 249
14 more positive cases found in Indore yesterday, total positive cases here now stand at 249. Death toll so far in Indore is 30. 12 people were discharged yesterday after they recovered,a total of 29 people so far: Indore's chief medical & health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia
'40 deaths, 1035 new cases in last 24 hours'
40 deaths and 1035 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases; India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 7551 (including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
3 more COVID-19 cases reported in Agra
3 more COVID-19 cases have been found in Agra. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 92, including 81 active cases: Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra
Check out where we stand today -
Two more test positive in Maharashtra
2 more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad; the total number of cases in the district stands at 20 including one death and one cured: Dr. Sundar Kulkarni, Civil Surgeon
United States becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 Coronavirus deaths in one day; with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally
Surat: A large number of people, said to be migrant workers, came out on the road, vandalised property and set them on fire, demanding to be allowed to travel back home
National Commission for Women (NCW) launches a WhatsApp number to report cases of domestic violence --7217735372
98 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today, of which 53 are from Jaipur. Total positive cases in the state stand at 561: Rajasthan Health Department
Reduction of 30% salary of CM, DCM, Ministers & all MLAs to be used for fight against COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu
In wake of coronavirus pandemic, state cabinet met today for the second time in a month & rolled out several decisions. One among them being reduction of 30% salary of CM, DCM, Ministers & all MLAs to be used for fight against COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu
COVID-19 numbers from Delhi:
Fresh cases today: 183
Total cases:903
Deaths: 2,total toll at 14
Contact history of 50 to be be identified
862 still in hospital
COVID-19 numbers from Maharashtra:
Deaths today: 13
Total deaths: 110
Total progressive positive cases: 1574
Total progressive discharged: 188
COVID-19: Apple TV+ offers originals for free worldwide during lockdown
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of the world is under lockdown. People have been asked to stay at home for several weeks until the COVID-19 spread is controlled. However, it gets taxing to stay in one place doing work and home-related chores for long.
183 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, 154 are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz. (ANI)
How the coronavirus pandemic wiped out oil demand around the world
Global oil demand is being destroyed as the coronavirus forces people around the world to remain indoors and avoid all unnecessary travel.
Currently, between a third and a half of the world’s population are in lockdown, meaning few people are driving, flying or doing much that would require the use of crude or its derivatives.
A helping hand from RSS
RSS volunteers pack food for needy people,in old Lucknow, Friday, April 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)
One more COVID-19 positive case in Tripura has been confirmed, taking the total number to 2; the patient is a 32-years-old man from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra andhad travelled along with the last COVID-19 positive patient in train: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb
COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crosses 100
The Covid-19 toll in Maharashtra crossed 100 on Friday even as the positive progressive cases went past 1,500.
On Thursday evening, according to the report of the state's Public Health department, the casualties stood at 97 and positive cases at 1,364.
In Friday evening report, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed 10 deaths in Mumbai city and suburbs, while the reporting additional 218 positive cases - thus taking the infections to 1,500 plus.
The state's compilation report is expected.
The BMC also said that contract tracing of 775 patients has led to the identification of 4,028 high-risk individuals. Most of the detected cases are asymptotic and isolated.
In Mumbai itself, 16,000-odd tests have been conducted in government and private laboratories. (DHNS)
Modi government should ensure H-1B visa holders, who lost jobs, and their families, be covered for COVID-19 health insurance free of cost: Congress
Studies saying warm weather slows coronavirus not conclusive: Report
The arrival of summer in India may have raised hopes that hot and humid weather could slow the COVID-19 pandemic, however, experts believe that there is not enough proof to conclude any significant vulnerability of the novelcoronavirusto seasonal change.
India's COVID-19 death rate lower than many developed nations like United States, United Kingdom: Medical experts
Despite India reporting nearly 200 COVID-19 deaths in last one month, the country's death rate of about 3 per cent is lower than the global rate, and also much lower than several European countries like the UK, Italy and Spain, according to some medical experts.
Punjab extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30
The Punjab government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so.The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers here.
Coronavirus lockdown: Doubts about ration diversion, as several ration shops remain shut in Delhi
One-third of the ration shops a group of activists visited over the past five days in the national capital are not functioning while several ration shop dealers claim that the food grains they received have finished raising concerns about diversion of articles delivered by the government.
ADB readies $2.2 billion immediate support for India to fight COVID-19
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide an immediate assistance of Rs 16, 500 crore ($2.2 billion) to India to fightCOVID-19pandemic and the fund will further increase if the need be.
Scientists identify six potential drugs to treat COVID-19
Scientists have identified six drug candidates from more than 10,000 compounds that may help treat COVID-19. The research, published in the journal Nature, tested the efficacy of approved drugs, drug candidates in clinical trials and other compounds.
Don't allow religious gatherings, processions during coronavirus lockdown: MHA to states
In view of the upcoming festivals, the Centre asked the states and Union territories on Friday to strictly adhere to the ongoing 21-day lockdown and not allow any social or religious gathering and procession.
Government to give life insurance cover up to Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials, labourers if succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty: Food Minister.
My foundation is sending 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to LNJP hospital. Complete hygiene is being maintained at the shelter home set up at Yamuna Sports Complex. There should be more COVID-19 tests conducted: BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir (ANI)
We have a domestic requirement of 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets while we have 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets available now: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.
MHA directs all States/UTs to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 and not allow any social/religious gathering/procession. (DHNS)
NHRC asks Centre about the arrangements made for mentally ill people roaming on streets during coronavirus lockdown,asks to issue directions to States and Union Territories in this regard and to ensure they don't become easy carriers of the deadly virus.(DHNS)
20,473 foreign nationals evacuated from India as of Thursday: MEA official on COVID-19 situation.
Wadhawans to be booked under IPC sections 188, 269, 270, 34; sections of Disaster Management Act and COVID-19 regulations: Anil Deshmukh.
Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested 64 foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat, 10 Indians linked to the organisation, and 13 others who arranged their accommodation in Bhopal, u/s 188, 269, 270 of IPC, section 13 of Disaster Management Act, andSection 14 of Foreigners Act: Bhopal Police (ANI)
The struggle of the stray animals
A pharmacy store owner feeds a stray dogin Siliguri on April 10, 2020. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP)
The figures that I have been given by Indian scientists & medical practitioners are that 80-85% of India may get infected, if these figures are correct then they are horrendous figures: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI)
Principal Secretary to PM reviewed efforts undertaken by Empowered Groups. Issues related to supply chain and logistics management for the availability of necessary items, efforts undertaken for benefit of stakeholders involved. Steps to assist farmers harvest their produce while maintaining social distancing, further confidence-building measures necessary and need to ensure percolation of guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the ground level were discussed: PMO
Thumma Bala, Archbishop of Hyderabad and Chairman of Hyderabad Archdiocese Educational Society, distributes food and masks among needy people on the occasion of Good Friday. (PTI Photo)
In Punjab,27 cases are there with no travel history, yes it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (ANI)
There are media reports on protocols etc of prospective travellers by trains. They have also been mentioning the number of trains starting from a date. Final decision yet to be taken and pre mature reporting leading to unnecessary speculation in public in such times: Ministry of Railways
BMC asks private hospital to quarantine its nurses and stop new admissions after 2 nurses test coronavirus positive: Official.
Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh (PTI)
16 antibody-based rapid tests have been validated
Till date, 16 antibody-based rapid tests have been validated at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing coronavirus and thefollowing 8 were found to be satisfactory: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City clarifies there is no
"Rumors and fake news are floating around of a Seal down in Bangalore City and creating panic. Dearest Citizens, there is nothing like that as of now. Please Stay calm," tweets Bhaskar Rao,Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. This clarification is regarding the rumours of sealing of Koramangala in Bengaluru city.
Selfie and photography to be banned during the distribution of food items
Selfie and photography to be banned during the distribution of food items in Ajmer. Any violation of social distancing norms may result in action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): Ajmer District Collector (ANI)
Please be kind and take some time off to feed stray animals: CM B S Yediyurappa
"Please be kind and take some time off to feed stray animals and birds around your homes. Try providing them with water and leftovers so they're not parched and left hungry," tweets Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.
MP: 50-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Dewas
A 50-year-old newspaper agent died of COVID-19 infection at Hatpipalya town in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, a health official said on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 426 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths. (PTI)
Total number of coronavirus cases so far in Karnataka now rises to 207
A petition has been filed in Supreme Court seeking its direction to the Govt of India to carry out mass house-to-house tests for identification, treatment of COVID-19 infected persons in hotspot cities & to contain its spread in the country.
No COVID-19 cases in Nagaland till now
In Nagaland, no COVID-19 positive case has been reported till now. 65 samples out of 69 have tested negative. The result of 4 samples is awaited. 23 persons are lodged in quarantine facilities and 658 are under home quarantine
Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting ways to increase the facilities for testing and treatment of COVID-19 and to control the spread of the pandemic in the state.
16 new COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: 16 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1380.
BBMP orders clampdown in two wards
BBMP orders clampdown in two wards. The two wards— Bapuji Nagar (134), Padarayanapura (135) will completely be sealed geographically to avoid community spread. All essential commodities will be door delivered. No one will be allowed to enter or exit from the sealed areas. 160 teams comprising ASHA workers and Booth workers have been formed to carry out surveillance work.
Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Mystery behind Karnataka’s COVID-19 scene
A 78-yr-old woman with co-morbid conditions, from Mundi Kharar who was brought to Emergency Ward of Kharar Civil Hospital and later died on 7 April, has posthumously tested positive for COVID-19. Body already cremated as per protocol. Primary contacts traced&to be sampled: DC Mohali, Punjab.
In the last 24 hours we have tested 978 samples, out of which 67 are COVID-19 positive. Total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state at 308, including 259 active cases, of which 2 are on ventilators: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health), Gujarat (ANI)
Total 720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi
Total 720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi till now, of which 22 of them are in ICU and 7 on ventilator, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
"In the hotspots identified in Delhi, we are conducting door-to-door medical scanning of the residents. 6000 houses have been scanned in Nizamuddin area also, one person tested positive for COVID-19," he said.
Four people confirm positive for COVID-19 in Udhampur district, taking total number of cases in J&K to 188: Officials
46 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat
46 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat in last 12 hours, total spiked to 308.
Two death cases due to COVID-19 were reported in the state, toll rises to 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address the nation again
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to addressthe nation again to announce his decision over the extension of the coronavirus lockdown,as per multiple media reports. He will meet with Chief Ministers of India via video conference tomorrow in order to finalise, according to reports. The decision is over extending the date of lockdown in order to further control the COVID-19 spread, or liftit as per scheduleon Tuesday.
22 out of the total 26 COVID-19 positive patients in Islampur, Sangli in Maharashtrahave tested negative in repeat tests. We hope that rest of the positive patients will also recover soon: Jayant Patil, Guardian Minister of Sangli district. (ANI)
26 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
26 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 489. 25 of the new positive cases have contact history, while details of 1 case are being ascertained: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)
We have to jointly fight this pandemic: PM Modi to Netanyahu
"We have to jointly fight this pandemic.India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends.Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. @netanyahu" tweeted PM Narendra Modi replying to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel.
All the citizens of Israel thank you!" tweeted Netanyahu, earlier today.
Dharavi coronavirus cases linked to Nizamuddin Markaz
2 of the 5 new COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi had returned from Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi. They were already under quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and have now been shifted to a hospital: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra
Out of 390 samples tested yesterday at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, 5 have tested positive for COVID-19. All the 5 patients are admitted at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.
14 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bhopal today, taking the total number of positive cases in Bhopal to 112: District Administration, Bhopal. (ANI)
5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi
5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi, Mumbai taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the area to 22: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) (ANI)
Maharashtra: 3 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mumbai's Dadar area today; 2 nurses of Shushrusha Hospital and 1 man from Kelkar Road. The total number of cases in Dadar stands at 6 now.
Maharashtra tally at 1364
229 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, total count at 1,364: Maharashtra Health Minister
Bihar coronavirus tally rises to 60
Bihar: Two members of a family in Siwan have tested positive for COVID-19; they have contact history with a positive patient who had returned from Oman. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 60.
21 new coronavirus cases in Vadodara
Gujarat: 21 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vadodara, of which 20 people are from Nagarvada area. Total number of positive coronavirus cases in Vadodara stands at 39 now. (ANI)
DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, 22 others detained at Mahabaleshwar
DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, 22 others detained at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra for violating prohibitory orders on account of COVID-19: Official (PTI)
149 arrested across Noida & Greater Noida
149 arrested across Noida & Greater Noida for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday; number of violators sent behind bars since restrictions came into force in March reaches 2,316: Police (PTI)
Complete lockdown of 5 prisons in Mumbai & Pune
Maharashtra Home Department, in view of the coronavirus lockdown,has issued orders for a complete lockdown of 5 prisons in Mumbai & Pune region - Mumbai Central Prison, Thane Prison, Yerawada Prison, Byculla Prison & Kalyan Prison, till further orders.
US records 1,783 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
United States records 1,783 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins
Assam reports first coronavirus death
First COVID-19 death in Assam at Silchar Medical College Hospital: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)
The world faces its gravest test since the founding of this Organization: UN Gen Sec
Every country is now grappling with or poised to suffer devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of thousands of lost lives; broken families, overwhelmed hospitals & overworked essential workers, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to UN Security Council.
"While COVID-19 is first and foremost a health crisis, its implications are much more far-reaching.Terrorist groups may see window of opportunity to strike while the attention of most Governments is turned towards pandemic," he said.
"Weaknesses&lack of preparedness exposed by COVID-19 provide window onto how bioterrorist attack might unfold&may increase its risks. Non-state groups could gain access to virulent strains that could pose similar devastation to societies around globe," he pointed out.
"The world faces its gravest test since the founding of this Organization. We're all struggling to absorb unfolding shock, jobs that have disappeared &businesses that have suffered;fundamental&drastic shift to our daily lives," he said.
Three cancer patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi
Three cancer patients admitted at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the hospital to 21, an official said on Thursday.
The three have been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, according to the official.
Earlier this week, a doctor and nine para-medical staff had also tested positive for the COVID-19 at the Delhi government-run hospital. (PTI)
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14: State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni
Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared containment zones
Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID-19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas: Gurugram District Administration
Global coronavirus death toll passes 90,000: AFP tally
The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 90,000 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1630 GMT from official sources.
Coronavirus: Misinformation pandemic continues unabated
There is a flood of misinformation coursing through social media about the COVID-19 situation in the country and various matters which have a bearing on it.
With 46 deaths, India has its worst single day since coronavirus outbreak
The COVID-19 outbreak seems to be worsening in parts of India as the country reported over 700 fresh cases and 46 deaths— both new highs since thepandemic began — on Thursday.
Coronavirus cases cross 700 mark in Delhi as death toll rises to 12
The number of fatalities due to coronavirus reached 12 in the national capital on Thursday while the number of people infected with the virus crossed the 700 mark even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment areas to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Govt fights online pandemic of fake news, reaches over 49 lakh people
Concerned over the rise in messages targeting Muslims, the committee got the government to remove the reference to the Tablighi Jamaat in the daily COVID-19 bulletin to avoid further stigma.
Labourers forced to stand in km-long queue for packet of food
The BBMP's food distribution system has proved inadequate in at least 20 yards that have high number of needy persons, trade union representatives said on Thursday.
Costly puff: Cigarette prices surge during lockdown
In what could be a piece of bad news for smokers, the prices of cigarettes across the country have more than doubled in the past two weeks of lockdown.
Coronavirus crisis is a chance for India to reform its economy
A looming economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is a chance for India to enact sweeping reforms to fix ailing sectors and attract more foreign investment to the country.
Govt exempts duty, cess on ventilators, surgical masks, PPE, coronavirus test kits
The Centre Thursday fully exempted surgical masks, ventilators, personal protection equipment and COVID-19 related test kits from customs duty for the next six months as part of its fight against the coronavirus.
Owners throw pets on streets amid coronavirus scare
Fears that the household pets could transmit COVID-19 has prompted the dumping of various types of animals into the street by their panic-struck owners.
Karnataka CM Relief Fund gets Rs 127 crore in ten days to fight coronavirus
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has been able to aggregate funds to the tune of Rs 127.37 crore.
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases both accelerate
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 610 on Thursday, up from 542 the day before, and the number of new cases also came in higher at 4,204 from a previous 3,836.
Govt exempts customs duty, health cess on ventilators, surgical masks, PPEs, COVID-19 test kits: FiMin.
Spain PM says 'fire' coming under control as death rate drops
The daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 683 in Spain on Thursday, after rising for two days, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urging people to keep up the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Wadhwan family under institutional quarantine by local police in Mahabaleshwar after they visited the town, violating the lockdown.
Members of the Wadhawan family - that is linked to the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank and Yes Bank scams, were spotted in the famous hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district.
The 23 members of the family has now been sent to quarantine, according to TV reports.
The journey form Mumbai to Satara, crossing four districts and several toll booths, during the India lockdown has come as a surprise.
Madhya Pradesh to seal 15 COVID-19 hotspots
Madhya Pradesh government issues the list of COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts that will be sealed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. - ANI
Maharastra tally at 1364; Delhi at 720
'Operation Shield' -- Delhi's containment strategy in hotspots
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unveiled 'Operation SHIELD', the strategy adopted in 21 Covid-19 hotspots in the national capital where containment operations have started.
Kerala records higher recovery rate than number of positive cases for third consecutive day
Listen to DH's Pandemic Podcast
How is India testing for coronavirus?
Rajasthan mandates use of face masks in urban areas
Rajasthan government has mandated wearing of face mask by people in urban areas of the state: Department of Information and Public Relations - ANI
Telangana reports 18 new cases
Health Minister Etela Rajender said388 out of 471 cases in Telangana were related to Nizamuddin Markaz
Kerala reports 12 new cases; state's tally rises to 357
MP reports one more death
A 44-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Indore on Thursday, taking the total of coronavirus related deaths in the city to 23: PRO, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.
IIP for Feb 2020 4.5% higher y-o-y
The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for February 2020 stands at 4.5% percent higher as compared to February 2019: Government of India
Govt of India sanctions Rs 15,000 cr Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package
Government of India sanctions Rs. 15,000 crores for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package': Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Pune reports 3 more deaths
Three more deaths have been reported in Pune on Thursday: Health officials, Pune - ANI
Karnataka reports 16 new cases; state tally rises to 197
16 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, including 10 cases with close contact to other patients & three with travel history to Delhi.
Total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 197: Karnataka Health Department
SpiceJet freighters carry critical medical supplies, equipment from Singapore
SpiceJet is operating its first cargo freighter on Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route today carrying critical medical equipment & COVID-19 related medical supplies. SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 freighter aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Chennai at around 5.30 pm today.SpiceJet will operate a second freighter flight on April 10carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru.
24 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with 24 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 184.
One more dies in Mumbai's Dharavi
A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Dharavi in Mumbai passed away today: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra
Three COVID-19 deaths in seven days make Mumbai' Dharavi,the biggest slum cluster,a ticking time bomb.
So far, around a dozen positive cases have been reported from Dharavi
20 companies manufacturing personal protective gear in India, order for 1.7 cr of such gear already placed: Health ministry official
Sufficient PPEs being provided to states, hospitals; no need to panic: Health Ministry briefing
Railways has converted 3,250 coaches into COVID-19 isolation units with beds; total 5,000 coaches to be converted: Health ministry official
Watch: Health Ministry briefing
In this difficult situation, we have given more importance to human life than to economics - Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha extends lockdown
The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus.
Rajasthan reports 43 new cases; One death
43 new positive cases were found in Rajasthan today (including 4 evacuees) - Banswara 2, Jaipur 11, Jaisalmer 5, Jhunjhunu 7, Jodhpur 3, Tonk 7, Jhalawar 7, Barmer 1. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 430.
Earlier, news agency PTI reported that a 76-year-old man dieddue to coronavirus in Jodhpur on Thursday.
Maharashtra approves 30% salary cut for state legislators for a year
Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a proposal for 30% salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from this month (April). - ANI
Quarantine COVID politics: WHO's Tedros
WHO Chief Tedros asks countries to not politicise the virus as it exploits differences at the national level, says US, China should come together against this enemy.
WHO has shipped over 200 million items of medical equipment for frontline staff to 133 countries.
Nikkei closes marginally lower while European markets open up
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Thursday, as hopes for the impact of a massive Japanese economic package were offset by worries over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, European stock markets gained for a fourth straight day on Thursday on hopes the coronavirus pandemic was close to peaking, with investor attention also focused on a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers to discuss an economic rescue package.
Karnataka ministers bat for 15-day lockdown extension
Karnataka’s Cabinet ministers have sought extending the lockdown, but a final decision will be taken after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Thursday.
Telangana tally 427
Telangana: Entry/exit has been prohibited in the areas that have been identified as containment zones in Hyderabad. A total of 427 cases have been reported in the state out of which 11 died while 35 others recpvered.
Doctors Association writes to Amit Shah over assault on doctors
Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'multiple incidents of assault on doctors and the need of Central Protection Act for doctors'.
Mumbai now has over 350 containment zones
BMC orders ban on all vegetable/fruit markets, hawkers & sellers in containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi during the lockdown period, as a precaution against COVID-19. Pharmacies in the area are allowed to remain open.
Punjab reports 3 new cases
Three more positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in Jalandhar today: TP Singh, Nodal Officer, Jalandhar - ANI
Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million
More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources.
12 new Coronavirus positive cases in Bihar
12 new coronavirus positive cases (10 people of a family in Siwan) reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of positive cases to 51: Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar (ANI)
10 new positive cases reported in Karnataka
10 new positive cases reported in the state; Till now, there are 191 positive cases including 28 discharges and 6 deaths: Government of Karnataka
Odisha to extend lockdown till April 30; schools to remain closed till June 17: CM Naveen Patnaik.
Coronavirus patient dies in Ahmedabad; Guj toll reaches 17
A 48-year-old man died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll due to the disease in Gujarat to 17, an official said on Thursday. (PTI)
Karnataka's toll reaches 6
The 80-year-old woman diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems dies of cardiac arrest in Karnataka's Gadag district; toll in state touches 6, say officials. (PTI)
12-hour passes add new layer of complication, say doctors
Doctors and public health experts have condemned the police department’s move to issue temporary emergency passes, saying it is too complicated for someone in a life or death situation.
55 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Gujarat
55 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Gujarat including 50 cases in Ahmedabad, 2 in Surat, 1 case each in Dahod, Anand and Chotta Udepur each; The total number of positive cases in the state are 241: Gujarat Health Department
Maharashtra reports 162 cases overnight
Maharashtra coronavirus outbreak:
Total number ofdeaths: 72
Total number of patients discharged: 120
Total number of cases: 1297
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to procure 1 lakh Rapid Test Kits for #COVID19 from South Korea: BMC official.(ANI)
Till now, there are 669 COVID19 positive cases in Delhi
"Till now, there are 669 COVID19 positive cases including 426 cases from Markaz, in Delhi," says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
Karnataka reports one more COVID-19 death, toll in state rises to 6
An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district early on Thursday, taking the toll in Karnataka to six, district officials said.
"Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever.India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19.We shall win this together.," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A 75-year-old COVID-19 patient from Bokaro passed away early morning today, informedDeputy Commissioner Bokaro Mukesh Kumar.
This is the first death due to Coronavirus in the state of Jharkhand.
(ANI)
A 59-year-old COVID-19 positive patient in Jalandhar passed away last night
Punjab: A 59-year-oldCOVID-19 positive patient in Jalandhar passed away last night. He was on the ventilator for the last 2 days. District Administration working out modalities for cremation as per standard protocol: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19)
Madhya Pradesh: 5 Coronavirus positive cases reported
4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Siwan
4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Siwan in Bihar, taking the total number of positive cases to 43: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health Dept
Three at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19
Delhi: A doctor, a member of nursing staff and a sanitation worker at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19, a total of 21 healthcare workers here have tested positive. The samples of 19 admitted patients also sent for testing. 45 hospital staff home quarantined
19 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Agra
19 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 84: Agra DM Prabhu N Singh
Two test positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana
Punjab: Two people (a 15-year-old and a 24-year old) test positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana. Total confirmed cases in the District are now 8: Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal
Increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5734 (including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
A second Delhi Police personnel tests positive for coronavirus
A second Delhi Police personnel tests positive for coronavirus. After an ASI who is posted in traffic wing, now a Head Constable posted in Delhi airport tests positive
First Coronavirus positive case reported in Dhar
First Coronavirus positive case reported in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh; 3 km area near Bhaktiyar Marg sealed: Dhar Collector Srikant Bhanoth
4 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Jharkhand
4 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the state- 1 from a COVID19 infected family in Ranchi and the other 3 from an infected family in Bokaro; Total positive cases in the state are 13: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
S Jaishankar talks to Spanish Foreign Minister
Had a telephonic conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez. We agreed that effective COVID-19 response requires global cooperation. India has responded positively to urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain: External Affairs Minister,Dr S Jaishankar
6 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab
6 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab's Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 36. We are tracing the contacts of the positive cases: Deputy Commissioner Mohali, Girsh Dayalan
Pune reports 10 COVID-19 deaths
Ten coronavirus patients died in Pune since Tuesday night, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 18, senior officials said here on Wednesday.
With 39 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Pune district (including Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad), the number of cases in the district rose to 197. (PTI)
Trump thanks India for decision on anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine
President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India for its decision to increase exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has promoted in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Officials of SAARC nations discuss COVID-19 crisis, Pakistan stays away
Pakistan on Wednesday stayed away from a video-conference India arranged to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade among the SAARC nations.
New York state reports most coronavirus cases in world, overtaking Spain
New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally.
Withdraw statement on avertisement ban: Indian Newspaper Society to Sonia Gandhi
The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Wednesday urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to withdraw her suggestion of a two-year ban on media advertisements by governments and public sector units, saying the proposal tantamount to "financial censorship".
HDFC deploys mobile ATMs during coronavirus lockdown
HDFC Bank Wednesday deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machines to assist customers during the lockdown. Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.
Mobility sector to walk a bumpy path ahead
Mobility start-ups, that were shifting markets, mobility behaviour and creating new revenue models have been severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, as most operations are completely shut.
No schools, but IT firms in Karnataka can open conditionally: Expert panel
An expert committee headed by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty has recommended the continuation of lockdown measures in Karnataka's COVID-19 hotspots and closure of educational institutions till May 31, while allowing IT companies to resume operations with 50 per centmanpower.
Arunachal and Nagaland fighting COVID-19 without a testing lab
Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, two states in the Northeast are fighting the fear of Coronavirus without a laboratory to test the samples of suspected patients.
Madhya Pradesh reports 72 new COVID-19 cases; state tally now 385
As 72 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the number of such patients in the state jumped to 385, health officials said.
Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 669; 426 from Nizamuddin Markaz: Authorities
Pelosi, Schumer push wider emergency coronavirus funding bill
Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday said they would back the Trump administration's request for another $250 billion in aid for small businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak, but said the bill must include more funding for hospitals, local governments and food assistance.
Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi traced: Delhi Police sources
The Delhi Police has traced Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious gathering last month despite restrictions to combat the coronavirus, sources said on Wednesday.
Delhi areas which are sealed
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Pqrk, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.
3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.
4. Dinpur Village
5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.
7. B Block Jhangirpuri.
8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi
11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092.
12. VarDhaman Appartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi
13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West,Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092.
17. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
20. Pratap khand , Jhilmil Colony.
Bolsonaro invokes Ramayana in letter to Modi to seek hydroxychloroquine from India amid COVID-19 crisis
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked ancient Indian epic Ramayana, mentioning the story of how Lord Hanuman brought a holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lakshmana.
COVID-19: Maharashtra ordnance factory manufactures ventilators
The ordnance factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district has started manufacturing ventilators and can churn out around 2,000 machines in a month for the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus: Monkeys, elephants and dogs reclaim India's streets in COVID-19 lockdown
Hundreds ofmonkeyshave taken over thestreetsaroundIndia's presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of desertedstreetsas the country remains under a coronaviruslockdown.
8 deaths confirmed in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra today
Maharashtra COVID-19 toll: 72
Total patients discharged: 120
Total positive cases: 1135
Samples tested: 27,099
Total 20 hot spots have been identified in Delhi, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas: Delhi Deputy CM Manisha Sisodia
Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too: Kejriwal
Maharashtra govt questions NSA advisor, Tablighi Jamaat chief's meet
In what could snowball into a Centre vs State issue, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday raised questions over the midnight meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.
Coronavirus: Case against youth connected with Tablighi Jamaat for spitting at doctor in quarantine facility
A 28-year-old man lodged in a quarantine centre in Delhi was on Wednesday booked for allegedly spitting on a doctor and other medical staff.
COVID-19: Varsity helplines face students' anxieties due to uncertainty, lifestyle changes
From uncertainties pertaining to the lockdown to career-related anxiety and symptoms of depression due to being away from home, helplines and counselling services being run online by various universities are dealing with the psychological concerns of students during thecoronaviruspandemic.
COVID-19 pandemic 'may well' cause deepest economic recession 'of our lifetimes', says Roberto Azevêdo, World Trade Organization (WTO) chief (AFP)
Supreme Court asks Centre to ensure full protection to doctors acting as coronavirus warriors
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to ensure full protection to doctors and health workers, who were acting as "warriors" in the fight against coronavirus.
Supreme Court asks Govt to consider free test for coronavirus at private labs
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union government to consider free coronavirus tests at private labs, which otherwise chargeRs 4,500 for conducting every COVID-19 test.
1,268 people connected with Tablighi have been quarantined in UP
1,573 people who are in any way connected with Tablighi Jamaat have been identified out of which 1,268 people have been quarantined. 323 foreigners linked with Tablighi Jamaat have also been identified and quarantined: Director General of Police HC Awasthi
Migrant woman in Bihar coronavirus isolation ward sexually abused, dies
In a horrifying incident, a migrant woman was sexually abused in a Gaya hospital where she was kept in an isolation ward. Three days later, she died due to excessive bleeding.
IT Department to release all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakhs immediately
IT Department to release all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakhs immediately, around 14 lakh taxpayers to benefit. All GST & custom refunds also to be released, to provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities including MSMEs: Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
108 of those who were in the event (at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi) from various countries, we've kept them in quarantine and 69 people who had attended it from Bengal, they are also in quarantine. State Health Ministry directly monitoring the situation: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Coronavirus: Long exposure to air pollutant PM 2.5 linked to higher COVID-19 death rates, says US study
Living in areas with higher levels of air pollution is associated with an increased risk of death from COVID-19, claims a study conducted in the US.
The 100% lockdown in the hotspots of the 15 districts will remain till the morning of April 15: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. (ANI)
'It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign that to honour Modi stand for 5 minutes'
It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign that to honour Modi stand for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like mischief to drag Modi into controversies.Maybe someone is doing out of goodwill, yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists. There can be no greater honour for me than this: PM Modi
People wear facemasks as they buy vegetables from a vendor's van on a streetin Fatehgarh Shukarchak village on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 8, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
Lockdown extension in focus
More than 80% political parties have suggested extension of lockdown. PM has said that he is getting information from people that they want to extend lockdown but the final decision will be taken after meeting with CMs&others: GN Azad, Congress after MPs video conference with PM. (ANI)
Lockdown will not be lifted in one go, PM tells political leaders in all-party meeting
Prime Minister NarendraModion Wednesday told floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament that the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14, according to BJD's Pinaki Misra.
Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today. Total number of active cases in West Bengal stands at 71: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources
India's financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials said.
It is ensured that not only today even in future there will not be any lack of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry (ANI)
Coronavirus: Urine-filled bottles thrown from quarantine centre in Dwarka to adjacent area in Delhi
A case has been registered against unknown people for allegedly throwing bottles filled with urine from a quarantine centre in Sector 16 in Dwarka in the adjacent area, police said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Lockdown: About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty, says UN report
About 400 million people working in the informal economy in India are at risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis which is having "catastrophic consequences", and is expected to wipe out 195 million full-time jobs or 6.7 per cent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, the UN's labour body has warned.
The situation in the country is akin to a ‘social emergency, PM Narendra Modi
The situationin the country is akin to a ‘social emergency’; it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant. States, District administrations and Experts have suggested extension of Lockdown to contain the spread of the virus: PM during interaction with MPs
PM said the entire world is currently facing agrave challenge of COVID-19, adding that the present situation is epoch changing event in mankind's history and we must evolve to counter the impact. He praised efforts of states working together with the Centre in fight against the pandemic:PM Office
Boston consulting group India ((BCG) issues a clarification
In reaction to reports of Telangana CM suggesting extension of lockdown in the state, Boston consulting group India ((BCG) has issued a clarification. It stated, “A BCG document, illustrating one scenario of how the COVID-19 virus might progress globally, has been circulating publicly without context or authorization from BCG. The projections contained in the document vary by 100-1000x and were built to study one range of possible outcomes. This is not an official view from BCG, and BCG has not released any data purporting to state how the pandemic will pan out.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: BJD's Pinaki Misra to PTI after PM meet.
There is a consensus in the State Cabinet to extend the continuing lockdown in Uttarakhand. The State govt has sent the proposal to Central govt regarding it: Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik (ANI)
15 districts in UP including Noida to be sealed
15 districts - including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli, Saharanpur - which have a viral load of COVID-19, to be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary. (ANI)
It is brought out for information that it is not recommended to consume hydroxychloroquine drug by the public for prevention of Coronavirus infection: Chandigarh Administration issues advisory.
WATCH | Drone sightings during lockdown in Kerala
Drone sightings during lockdown in Kerala
No option other than staying at home: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," saysMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing the people of Maharashtra
Brazil President Bolsonaro invokes Lord Hanuman and requests Hydroxychloroquine drug export from India
The anti-malarial drug - Hydroxychloroquine,is now most sought by many countries after US President Donald Trump touted as cure for coronavirus patients.
Brazil has now invoked Ramayana to request New Delhi it's export, according to reports.
"Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Laksmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples. Please accept, your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration," read the letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per media reports.
Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Bhopal today
Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Bhopal today, taking total cases to 91 in the capital of Madhya Pradesh. While one person has died due to the disease, two others have been cured/discharged: Bhopal Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Dehariya
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting via video-conferencing
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting via video-conferencing, with all the MPs (both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) of Delhi, over coronavirus.
141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Haryana till date
Till date 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state (including 10 foreign nationals and 51 from other states); 17 people have been discharged so far, 2 deaths have been reported in the state: Health Department, Govt of Haryana (ANI)
Doctors are corona warriors: Solicitor General
Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta representing the Union of India, told the SC today that the Government is doing its best in this front. He said - Doctors are corona warriors. They have to be protected too. He added that many of them are being housed in hotels.
Supreme Court suggested & asked Solicitor General, don't let private labs charge high amount. You can create an effective mechanism for reimbursement from government for tests, SC asked and suggested him. SG replied that they'll look into it and try to devise what can be done best. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: Yogesh Sahu, an engineering final yr student in Mahasamund, claims that he has built an internet controlled robot that can be used to attend to patients on behalf of doctors. He says, "Doctors are risking their lives to save people. Wanted to do something for them."
"I built this with two of my friends. It took us around Rs 5000 to build this. We can connect the robot directly to the internet, it can then be operated from anywhere. Doctors can interact with the patients through the camera in it and give them medicines," he said. (ANI)
One more dies of COVID-19 in Kalaburagi
A 65- year-old man of Kalaburagi died of COVID-19 at the ESIC hospital here on Wednesday.
The number of people succumbing to novel coronavirus rose to two in the district, five in the state.
A 76-year-old elderly man who returned from abroad died of COVID-19 in March 10 in Kalaburagi city. The death shook the nation as it was the first COVID 19 positive death in the country.
6 new positive cases have been reported from Karnataka
6 new positive cases have been reported from Karnataka.181 COVID-19 tally. 28 discharges. Three discharged today. Up from 25 discharged yesterday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on the coronavirussituation in India.
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to states
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to states to ensure availability of essential goods,by invoking Essential Commodities Act 1955.Also urges to take steps to prevent hoarding/black marketing&ensure essential items are available at fair prices to public: Ministry of Home Affairs (ANI)
51 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Delhi
51 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi today (including 35 with history of travel to a foreign country, 4 from Markaz and 2 deaths). The total number of positive cases in the union territory now stands at 576. (ANI)
60 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra
Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said.
Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, he said.
(PTI)
Congress leader P Chidambaram slams govt's approach towards poor during coronavirus lockdown
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday called for providing immediate cash to the poor, while accusing the government of adopting a miserly and negligent approach towards the deprived during the lockdown.
ASHA worker verbally abused & manhandled by 5
Gonda: An ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker was verbally abused & manhandled by 5 people in Takiya area Bhauri Ganj on 6th April, when she had went there to collect data and make a list of people who had recently returned from other states and countries.
"I went for a survey to make a list of the people returning from other states & abroad. Some people gave me the information peacefully. But some others verbally abused me, tore my register & manhandled me," Beena Yadav, ASHA worker said.
Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 9 in Mumbai's Dharavi
Maharashtra: Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 9 in Mumbai's Dharavi, with two more men testing positive at Mukund slum & Dhanwada Chawl. According to the Union Health Ministry, total cases have surged to 1018 in the state while 64 people have succumbed to the disease.
15 new coronavirus positive cases reported in the Andhra Pradesh
15 new coronavirus positive cases reported in the Andhra Pradeshfrom 6 PM yesterday till 9 AM today - 6 each in Nellore and Krishna & 3 in Chittoor. Total number of positive cases in the state is 329 (including 6 discharged persons & 4 deaths): Andhra Pradesh nodal officer Arja Srikanth (ANI)
One 78-year-old person from Godhra who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away last night
One 78-year-old person from Godhra who tested positive for COVID-19 and who was under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara, passed away last night: Uday Tilwat, District Chief Medical Officer, Vadodara.
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 5194: Health Ministry
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 5194 (including 4643 active cases, 401 cured/discharged people and 149 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Increase of 773 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths recorded in last 24 hours.
COVID-19 cases rise to 348 in Rajasthan
COVID-19 cases rise to 348 in Rajasthan, with five more people testing positive in Bikaner, Banswara & Jaipur. The fresh cases are contacts are COVID-19 patients: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)
On 8th April 2020, it's prohibited to celebrate Bangalore Karaga Shakthyothsava
On 8th April 2020, it's prohibited to celebrate Bangalore Karaga Shakthyothsava. There should be no public celebration, procession and no other public program can be done. Citizens of Bengaluru should follow orders and stay at home: DCP Central Karnataka (ANI)
Two COVID-19 patients die in Pune; district toll rises to 10
Two more people died of coronavirus infection in Pune, taking the toll in the Maharashtra district to 10, officials said on Wednesday.
A44-year-old man, who was on ventilator support and suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, died at the civic-run Naidu Hospital early Wednesday morning, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.
ASI with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for COVID-19
One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested last week when he complained of fever and his reports came on April 7. He has been shifted to AIIMS, his family has been asked to be on home quarantine, said the Delhi Police.
The colony, where he lived, is under strict lockdown now. Police is trying to establish his contacts and how did he get infected with COVID-19, the Delhi Police said.
COVID-19 cases surge to 38 in Bihar
COVID-19 cases surge to 38 in Bihar, with four more people testing positive yesterday in Siwan and Begusarai (two in each district). Their travel history is being ascertained: Principle Secretary, Bihar Health Department (ANI)
Delhi: People throw bottles filled with urine in the premises of the quarantine facility
An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the recovery of two bottles filled with urine at the premises of a quarantine facility under Dwarka North Police Station area, under Section 269 & 270 of the IPC, according to theDelhi Police.
The complaint by civil defence personnel of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on the basis of which the FIR has been registered, states that some people had thrown bottles filled with urine in the premises of the quarantine facility. (ANI)
Crops are being damaged by monkeys in vegetable growing areas. For last 3 yrs, monkeys have been declared a vermin in 92 tehsils. We've demanded that it should be done in entire state. Govt can make feeding centers for them on humanitarian grounds: President, Himachal Kisan Sabha (ANI)
WATCH | Monkeys from urban areas of Himachal Pradesh have started migrating towards rural areas
Monkeys from urban areas of Himachal Pradesh have started migrating towards rural areas and forests, in search of food amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Locals say that this might create a monkey menace in rural areas.
15 procedures introduced under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme in Andhra Pradesh
In view of increase in suspected cases in state, Chief Executive Officer submitted proposal to include 15 new procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme to treat COVID-19suspected&confirmed positive stable/unstable cases as recommended by Govt pulmonologist, declared theAndhra Pradesh govt.
Govt hereby include the 15 procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme. Hospitals should treat suspected&confirmed positive stable or unstable cases under said procedures on request made by Local Health Authorities or under intimation to Local Health Authorities, the state government said.
Total samples collected: 179, negative results: 159 in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh as on 8th April 7 am - total samples collected: 179, negative results: 159, positive result: 1, results awaited: 19: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (ANI)
BS Yediyurappa has given clarification on celebration of Karaga festival
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has given clarification on celebration of Karaga festival in Bengaluru; only 4-5 people will be allowed to be present during celebration of the festival at the city’s Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple.
The celebrations are scheduled to begin this evening. (ANI)
22 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh
22 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of cases in the district to 173. 15 people have died due to Coronavirus, so far in the district: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
United States reports nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths
United States reports nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. (AFP)
Did govt buckle under Trump’s threat?
India’s decision to partially lift the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol formulations is worrying for several reasons.
Govt must think of labour welfare post-lockdown, say experts
For lakhs of people employedinthe construction and services sectors, life after the lockdown is fraught with multiple challenges as job losses and a lack of food security are expected to hit both the sectors hard.
Trump attacks 'China centric' World Health Organization
US President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organization on Tuesday, saying it is "China centric" and issued bad advice at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19: Festive season prompts Centre to step up vigil
The ongoing festive season has put the government on high alert as studies indicate that a single COVID-19 positive person can infect 406 people over a period of a month in the absence of preventive measures such as social distancing and lockdown.
IOC simplifies procedures to avail free LPG cylinders under Ujjwala scheme
The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has simplified the procedures to avail three free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala customers. The procedures have been simplified keeping in view the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.
Virus spread isn't exponential in India, next three days crucial: Medical researchers
The nationwide lockdown has helped cut down the spread of COVID-19 into the community, as the number of infected patients hasn't risen exponentially so far unlike the USA or Europe, but the next three days are crucial, medical researchers said on Tuesday.
108 people who came in contact with Tripura's first COVID-19 case quarantined
A day after the first COVID-19 positive patient was detected in Tripura, a total of 108 people including her family members, relatives and neighbours who came in contact with her were placed under quarantine, a minister said on Tuesday.
Two more die in Delhi, contact history of 40 yet to be traced
Two more persons died in the national capital died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday amid authorities scrambling to ascertain how 40 positive cases have contracted the coronavirus infection.
In case you missed it, tune in to DH's Pandemic Podcast episode on Kerala from where India's first case of coronavirus was reported
Gujarat records 4th death of its COVID-19 patient in a single day today as a 14-month-old baby boy passed away in Jamnagar. He was the youngest patient in the state and was critical since Monday. Death toll rises to 16
India jobless rate swells above 23% amid lockdown, survey shows
India’s unemployment rate could have climbed to more than 20% as the economy lost jobs after a nationwidelockdowntook effect in the last week of March, according to a survey by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt.
COVID-19: After salary, perks of MPs also cut by 30%
After deciding for a 30 per cent salary cut of MPs to shore up funds to tackle the COVID-19 menace, Government on Tuesday effected a similar cut in their constituency allowance and stationery expenses.
Coronavirus: Over 3,000 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown orders
Over 180 cases were registered and 3,633 people detained in Delhi on Tuesday for violating lockdown orders, police said.
Delhi coronavirus tally
Total cases: 550
2 more deaths
25 fresh cases, including two linked to Tablighi Jamaat.
Source of virus infection of 49 yet to be confirmed. On Monday, this figure was 28.
The immune system overreaction that can be fatal
A phenomenon known as a "cytokine storm" -- a rapid overreaction of the immune system -- is one of the most worrying features of COVID-19.
Maharashtra coronavirus tally
Total deaths: 64
Total positive cases: 1018
Total discharged:79
Telangana coronavirus tally
40 more positive cases reported in Telangana today
Total cases: 404
Recovered: 45
Deceased: 11
Seven COVID-19 hotspots identified in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and was taking necessary measures to break the cycle of transmission.
Three COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat, state records its highest positive cases in a day
Gujarat reported three casualties of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the death toll to 15, while it detected29 fresh positive cases, highest in a day, that spiked the totalfigureto 175. Health department officials said as on Tuesday evening four patients were critically ill.
Spain daily virus death toll spikes to 743 after drop
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll shot up to 743 on Tuesday after falling for four straight days, bringing the total to 13,798, the health ministry said.
Experts say lockdown leading to subtle behavioural changes in stray dogs
The 21-day lockdown has led to subtle behavioural changes in stray dogs and has plunged them into a state of confusion, animal behaviourists in Delhi say.
A Special Passenger Charter flight of Air India carrying 98 adults&1 infant US-bound passengers took off today to Mumbai from Hyderabad International Airport.Passengers to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in US: Hyderabad Airport (ANI)
Around 50-60 people who had returned to Maharashtra from Nizamuddin Markaz (Delhi) have switched off their phones and are trying to hide. Police are looking for them in various parts of the state: Maharashtra Home Ministry.
COVID-19: Govt mulling requests from states, experts to extend lockdown, say sources
A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting the Central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, government sources said on Tuesday.
Why healthcare workers should be our last line of defence against COVID-19, not first
Everyone must have understood by now how the deadly novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) originated, spread in Wuhan and then to the rest of the world.
Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases cross 1000
Bmc 116
Pmc 18
Anagar corp 3
Buldhana 2
Thane corp 2
Nagpur corp 3
Satara 1
Abad Corp 3
Ratnagiri 1
Sangali 1
Total 150
Progressive 1018
India will soon cure COVID-19 patients with Ayurvedic treatment, says Shripad Naik
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has expressed confidence that COVID-19 can be treated with Ayurveda, adding that in the absence of scientific validation the ancient Indian medicinal stream has only been used as a preventive measure during the current crisis.
Some Uttar Pradesh cops shave heads to keep coronavirus away
The experts may be suggesting washing of hands and use of masks among others to prevent the coronavirus infection but at a police station in Uttar Pradesh, the cops came out with an additional method to keep the virus away.
A COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures not in place: ICMR study
An ICMR study has found that a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures such as lockdown and social distancing are not implemented, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
70% of India’s economy hit by lockdown, 10 crore jobless, says Subhash Chandra Garg
"The 21-day lockdown would hit 70 per centof India’s economy but has already rendered at least 10 crore workers of the mining, construction, manufacturing and services sectors jobless, who need financial support of at least Rs 2,000 per month for the next three months," a former topmost secretary of the finance ministry, who took voluntary retirement last year, said on Monday.
Today 69 people tested positive of which 63 persons are those who attended Tableeghi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 690 of which 636 are Tableeghi Jamaat attendees: Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.
Will the lockdown be extended beyond April 14?
If the lockdown is lifted after April 14, it will be done in phases. We will follow Central Govt directives regarding the lockdown. As the disease is increasing day by day, we can't say anything now on ending or continuing lockdown: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to suspend bookings for trains that are run by it, till 30th April. IRCTC runs three trains as of now, 2 Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express: IRCTC Spokesperson.
PM Modi had a telephone conversation today with Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of Sweden. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts: Prime Minister's Office
A graph of the top 10 COVID-19 affected states in India
Total samples taken in relation to Tablighi Jamaat in Karnataka: 920
Negative: 623
Positive: 27
Remaining: Awaiting results (DHNS)
Delhi Government has asked police to track the places where these people visited & the people they met before 25th March. Delhi Govt had also shared 27,302 phone numbers with police earlier and sought details, however, no information has been received yet: Delhi Government.
The number of death in West Bengal due to COVID-19 infection has gone up from three to five says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (DHNS)
Britain set for 66,000 COVID-19 deaths, most in Europe: Study
Britain could see as many as 66,000 COVID-19 deaths during the first wave of the current pandemic, new research showed on Tuesday, making the outbreak there by far the deadliest in Europe.
Five more discharged in Karnataka. Total discharged in the state now are 25
12 districts in Karnataka have remained COVID-19-free.All international passengers in Karnataka, 19,948, sent home. They completed 14-day quarantine period at various facilities in the state. They will continue to report to the government on their health status for the next 14 days from home. (DHNS)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces 5-point action plan to contain coronavirus in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday a five-point action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital and said one lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas.
A recent ICMR study shows that if 1 COVID-19 patient doesn't follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days: Lav Aggarwal,Joint Secretary,Health Ministry
Status of essential goods andservices is by andlarge satisfactory. Home Minister did a detailed review of the status of essential commodities andlockdown measures, he gave directions to take appropriate measures and ensure hoarding andblack marketing is not done: PS Srivastav, MHA
Coronavirus: Tablighi Jamaat members defecate in front of Narela quarantine centre room in Delhi
A case has been registered against two members of Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly defecating in front of a room at a quarantine centre in Narela, in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
WHO warns against easing coronavirus measures too early
The World Health Organization has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them not to lift them too early, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again," said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing.
"It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications," he added. (Reuters)
In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 14
How does India look during a lockdown? How does a country of 130 crore population look with deserted roads and empty streets?
Three more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
Three more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan (Kushalgarh, Banswara). All three are members are of the same family, in which a positive case was found earlier also. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 328: Rajasthan Health Department. (ANI)
A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. Central Government is thinking in this direction: Government sources (ANI)
Difficulties faced by medical staff
They told us they won't share info. When we told them it's for their own protection, they threatened to pelt stones at us if we come again. Police had to accompany us. We had approach volunteers of the area after which situation improved: Archana Sharma, health professional. (ANI)
True Balance partners with ICICI Lombard to cover unbanked Indians against COVID-19
True Balance, a fintech app operated by Balancehero India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co Korea, announced that they have tied up with general insurance major ICICI Lombard to provide health insurance cover to all those who test positive for COVID-19 using a government-accredited COVID-19 test. The policy will provide an immediate lump sum of Rs 25,000 to the patient at a premium of Rs 159 inclusive of GST.“A global threat of the nature of COVID-19 is a bigger threat to Tier-3 & 4 in the current phase of community transmission, given the density of population in India. Rural regions in India are relatively less covered by insurance, and at this point of time," Victor Choi, CEO, Balancehero India said.
A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. Central Government is thinking in this direction: Government sources (ANI)
IAF comes to the rescue
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declares state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, five other prefectures to combat the coronavirus: Reuters
One more COVID-19 positive case in Bhubaneswar - male, 45 years: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha. (ANI)
COVID-19 patient dies in Odisha
A 72-yr-old man belonging to Jharpada had been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 4 April complaining of respiratory distress. He had a history of chronic hypertension. He died on 6 April. He was tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing&containment ongoing: Dept of Health, Odisha.
Indian Railways has taken up production of personal protective equipment type overall on mission mode
Indian Railways has taken up production of personal protective equipment type overall on mission mode. An overall produced by Jagadhari workshop was recently cleared by a DRDO lab.Approved one will be used for making this overall by other workshops,Ministry of Railways said.
Facilities are being geared up in Railways to make up to 1000 such protective overalls for Railway Doctors & Paramedics every day. Around 17 workshops would be striving to contribute to this exercise, the ministry informed.
Maharashtra: Wada police in Palghar district have raided a chemical company & seized raw material and manufactured hand sanitizer being made without FDA approval. Total seizure is valued around Rs 19.06 lakhs; Case registered
Need another few days to take final call on lifting lockdown: Karnataka
"We need to see for another few days before taking final call," Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who is in-charge of all matters related to COVID-19, told 'PTI' when asked if the State is in favour of the rollback after the 21- day period ends on April 14. (PTI)
COVID-19: AIIMS to provide N95 masks to all healthcare workers
Taking measures to safeguard its workers against coronavirus, the AIIMS administration has decided to provide N95 masks to all its healthcare workers involved in direct patient careand has asked them to reuse the masks at least four times after disinfecting them.
The masks, it said, will suffice for 20 days after being disinfected.
According to a circular issued on Tuesday, each healthcare worker including doctors, nurses, technical staff and security guards would be provided five N95 masks each.
"The ANS I/C of various patient care areas shall ensure the availability of red bins for segregation of used N95 masks in their respective areas. (PTI)
Japan viral comedy song swaps 'Pineapple-pen' for handwashing advice
The Japanese comedian who stormed the world with his nonsense 'Pineapple-pen' hit and even entertained President Donald Trump is back with a new message: wash your hands!
The entertainer known as Pikotaro grabbed a Guinness World Record in 2016 for his 45-second "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" or "PPAP" hit, which became the shortest song to break into the Billboard Hot 100.
And now he has repurposed the catchy if bizarre hit to promote proper handwashing as the world battles the global coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
We shared appreciation for the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce the salaries of all MPs: Rajnath Singh
"Today, Group of Ministers had an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post lockdown. We shared appreciation for the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce the salaries of all MPs for a year and also the suspension of MPLADS funds for 2 years," saysDefence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Today we are going to give 2000 phone numbers of people who were brought out of Markaz: Kejriwal
"The 2nd T is tracing. It is being done well in Delhi. We have also started taking the help of Police. We have given them the phone numbers of 27,702 people to find out if the people, under self-quarantine, are indeed staying at homes," saysDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
"Today we are going to give 2000 phone numbers of people who were brought out of Markaz to find out if they roamed in the area around Markaz. The areas they went out to, will be sealed and monitored," he said.
"Patients with heart and liver ailments, cancer, diabetes&above 50 yrs of age will be kept in hospitals. Patients below 50 years&with minor symptoms will be kept in hotels and dharamshalas with all medical facilities. Arrangement of 8000 beds will be made for serious patients," he said in a press meet.
"In this manner, if there are 30,000 active cases in Delhi we will have arrangements for them. The hospitals have been identified. 12,000 rooms in hotels will also be taken over in phases if the needs arise," he informed.
FIR against 150 Tablighi event attendees for negligence
Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against 150 people who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month for alleged negligent act during the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday.
The offence was registered on a complant lodged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Azad Maidan Police Station, he said.
The Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi has emerged as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country. (PTI)
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to conserve money for the fight against COVID-19, including a complete ban on media advertisements by government and PSUs for two years and suspending the Central Vista beautification project.
The suggestions came after Modi reached out to several opposition leaders, including Gandhi, on Monday.
In her letter to the prime minister, Gandhi also called for ordering proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in expenditure budget (other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes) for the government of India.
(PTI)
The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh
The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).
Singh had cited COVID-19 infection risk as a reason for seeking the relief.
Justice Mukta Gupta, in her order uploaded on Tuesday, denied him the interim relief, saying Singh was allegedly involved in more than one offence which were punishable with more than 7 years sentence and "hence does not qualify to be released" as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee. (PTI)
Two policemen on lockdown enforcement duty were injured
Two policemen on lockdown enforcement duty were injured after a mob attacked them in the old city area here, police said on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said those involved in the attack would face action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). (PTI)
Friendship isn’t about retaliation, tweets Rahul Gandhi
"Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first," tweets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
"Mental and physical health on this #WorldHealthDay means staying at home. Let us think of this as an opportunity to spend time with our families, pursue our hobbies and learning what's important.
#WorldHealthDay," tweets Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.
"Please spread factual awareness about #covid19 and take some time to remember healthcare and front line workers. We will get through this!" he said.
Always better to take that extra precaution, says PM Narendra Modi
"Always better to take that extra precaution. Will help you and those around you," informs PMNarendra Modi.
12 new positive cases in Karnataka
12 new positive cases (incl 4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees& their 3 contacts and 5 others) of coronavirus reported in Karnataka; Till now, there are 175 COVID-19 positive cases in the state including 4 deaths & 25 discharge/cured: Karnataka Government (ANI)
A Tablighi Jamaat returnee has tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana
Haryana: A contact of a Tablighi Jamaat returnee has tested positive for coronavirus in Fatehabad's Jandwala village. Police says," the area has been declared as a containment zone and no kind of movement will be allowed in the area for the next 24 hours". (ANI)
UP COVID-Care Fund will be used for strengthening of healthcare system: CM
Till now, there're total 308 COVID19 positive cases incl 168 Tablighi Jamaat returnees. We've 10 testing labs in the state today. UP COVID-Care Fund will be used for strengthening of healthcare system incl establishing more testing facilities&COVID19 hospitals: CM Yogi Adityanath
A 4-year-old boy Hemanth has donated his savings to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh: A 4-year-old boy Hemanth has donated his savings of Rs 971, with which he wanted to buy a bicycle, to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Vijayawada. He handed over the money to state minister Perni Venkatramaiah at YSRCP office in Tadepalli. (ANI)
'We've around 2500 isolation beds and 1000 quarantine beds, & sufficient PPE kits in J&K'
We've 4 testing labs, 2-Jammu & 2-Kashmir. We'll soon begin Rapid tests. We've around 2500 isolation beds and 1000 quarantine beds, & sufficient PPE kits in J&K: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo (ANI)
Supreme Court disposed off the petition filed by Congress MP
Supreme Court disposed off the petition filed by Congress MP from Kerala, Rajmohan Unnithan, seeking directions to Karnataka govt to open Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles & for the transport of essential items to Kerala.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, told Supreme Court that a joint meeting between Home Secretary and Chief Secretaries of Kerala & Karnataka was held. An agreement was arrived and protocol for passage for urgent medical treatment at the interstate border at Palapadi. (ANI)
Group of Ministers meeting on COVID-19
Delhi: The Group of Ministers meeting on COVID-19, being chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is underway.
Delhi govt has placed order for 1 lakh rapid test kits
Delhi govt has placed order for 1 lakh rapid test kits, they'll start arriving from Friday. We'll start using these at Nizamuddin & Dilshad Garden first of all. 27,000 PPE kits have come to Delhi&I think we'll get it by this evening. I thank the central govt: Delhi Health Minister (ANI)
16 Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Mewat test positive for Coronavirus
16 Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Mewat test positive for Coronavirus; the total number of positive cases in Mewat now stands at 30: Civil Surgeon Mewat, Haryana
12 new positive cases of Coronavirus reported in Bhopal
12 new positive cases of Coronavirus reported in Bhopal. These include 5 persons from the health department and 7 police personnel and their contacts; till now, total 74 positive cases in Bhopal: Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Dehariya (ANI)
23 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today
23 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today - Sangali 1, Pimpri-Chinchwad 4, Ahmednagar 3, Buldhana 2. BMC 10, Thane 1 & Nagpur 2. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 891. (ANI)
Ernakulam District Administration has set-up Walk-in Sample Kiosk
Ernakulam District Administration has set-up Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) to collect samples from those with COVID19 symptoms. Sample collection for current PCR test & Rapid test, can be done using WISK. (Source: Ernakulam District Administration, Kerala)
UP Shia Central Waqf Board has also directed trustees and managing committees of shrines and cemeteries registered with it to not let people enter their premises and instead ask them to pray at home on upcoming Shab e Baraat festival on April 9.
PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing after his uncle's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah’s uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard.
Read more here
Mumbai fears as coronavirus cases in Dharavi see slow rise
Massive surveillance will continue in Dharavi, one of the most densely populated area, on Friday.
A 56-year-old garment manufacturer, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting had died of COVID-11 positive and a sweeper had tested positive.
Bihar govt seeks an explanation from 76 Health Officials
COVID-19: Bihar govt seeks an explanation from 76 Health Officials after they were found to be absent from duty. They've been asked to submit reply within 3 days explaining why action should not be taken against them under Disaster Management Act-2005 & Epidemic Disease Act-1897.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi
Two new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi; tally reaches 7 in Mumbai's slum area: Officials (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is chairing a meeting at his official residence
Lucknow: Uttar PradeshCM Yogi Adityanath is chairing a meeting at his official residence, over coronavirus. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Dept Awanish Awasthi, heads of 11 committees and 12 Nodal Officers and other senior officers are present at the meeting. (ANI)
19 new coronavirus positive cases detected in Gujarat
19 new coronavirus positive cases detected in Gujarat - 13 from Ahmedabad, 3 from Patan and 1 each from Bhavanagar, Anand and Sabarkantha. Total now of positive cases in the state are 165: Gujarat Health Department (ANI)
Visakhapatnam: Dr Sudhakar Rao, an anesthetist working at Narsipatnam Area hospital has alleged he was given only one mask & was asked to use it for 15 days,amid COVID-19 threat. He says,"What do they think, that (Corona)positive cases won't come here?The CM must look into this". (ANI)
Punjab: Two women who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event test coronavirus positive in Mansa
Two women who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event test coronaviruspositive in Mansa, Punjab. They were already under isolation at the civil hospital as a precautionary measure. They belong to Chhattisgarh. Remaining 20 samples of their contacts are negative: KBS Sidhu, Punjab Special Chief Secy
One more coronavirus positive case from Dhubri District has been confirmed
One more coronavirus positive case from Dhubri District has been confirmed, taking the total number of positive cases in Assam to 27. This patient is related to the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
India would licence paracetamol & Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries: MEA
In view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol & Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities, according Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, informed Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)
Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong says govt will extend financial assistance to all wage earners
State govt will extend financial assistance to all wage earners, dailylabourers and petty traders who are out of work during the COVID-19 ‘lockdown’, under CM’s Relief Against Wage Loss scheme for daily wage earners at rate of Rs 700 per week: Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong (ANI)
Police in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district create mobile app
To contain COVID-19 spread, police in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa districtcreate mobile app to keep tab on thoseviolating home quarantine order. (PTI)
Rajasthan COVID-19 cases
Out of the 9 cases in Jodhpur - 6 are family members of person found positive yesterday, 7th is wife of a person who tested positive yesterday, 8th is contact of a woman found positive yesterday, both are hospital staff of Goyal hospital. 9th is a woman identified during house to house survey.
Four Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh
Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, a senior health official said.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 19.
24 new coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan
24 new coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan today - Banswara 4, Churu 1, Jaipur 3, Jaisalmer 7 & Jodhpur 9. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 325: Rajasthan Health Dept
The 7 positive cases in Jaisalmer are contacts of the person found positive in Bikaner (ANI)
The Muthoot Group serves free food and essentials to 15,000 families affected by lockdown across India
As a part of the CSR initiative, The Muthoot Group, one of India’s leading business conglomerate jointly with State officials and local NGOs provided free food, grains and other essentials to more than 15,000 families that have been affected due to nationwide lockdown across India. The company organized the initiative across India in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. Besides free food to these families, the company also supported the community kitchen organised by the state government. The company also provided essentials like masks, gloves and sanitizers to health workers and police personnel.
Markets surge in pre-open trade
Markets surge in pre-open trade, as prospects of coronavirus curve flattening in worst-hit countries increase; Sensex up 1,200 points.
Maharashtra:As per local administration, Ahmednagar Dist has total 25 COVID-19 positive patients. 21 out of the 25 patients include Tablighi Jamaat returnees&their close contacts. In the last 24hrs, 4 people tested positive out of which 3 are close contacts of persons who attended Markaz.
4 persons residing in the building of a tea-seller who is possibly infected with coronavirus, have been placed under quarantine. Some security personnel deployed at Matoshree,who visited his tea stall have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure, according toPolice Sources told ANI.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai,Posters declaring a locality, a containment zone was put up last night by BMC after a COVID-19 positive person was found near a Govt guest house. The Govt guest house is located near Matoshree (private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray).
Maharshtra district-wise coronavirus outbreak
Here is the Maharashtra district-wise break-up of COVID-19 deaths and progressive positive cases
Let us reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers: PM Narendra Modi on World Health Day
"Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7.
"This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health," he said in the tweet.
India will fight. India will win! says PM Narendra Modi
Sharing a video of celebrities and movie stars lip-syncing to a song in support of the nation's fight against novel coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi on Twitter said, "India will fight. India will win!Good initiative by our film fraternity."
Four more persons succumbed to coronavirus in Indore
Four more persons succumbed tocoronavirus in the city, taking the toll to 18 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a health official said.
Only 50% of Lucknow Zoo's staff are working and they're maintaining high standards of hygiene. We're disinfecting food before providing it to animals. We've also made quarantine ward for keeping animals possibly infected by COVID-19, if need arises: Zoo Director, Rajendra Kr Singh (ANI)
Govt eases export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients, medicines
The government on Monday relaxed export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients and medicines, including vitamin B1 and B12, according to an official notification.
Govt mulls curbs post-coronavirus lockdown
India’s graded plan to re-emerge from the 21-day lockdown on April 15 -which hasignitedfeverish speculation -may include re-starting activities in areas which are not identified as COVID-19 hotspots.
Wall Street soars 7% on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths
USstocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying about 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon.
UK PM Boris Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent COVID-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit of hospital after coronavirus symptoms worsen.
Siddaramaiah dials CM, seeks special package for those affected by COVID-19
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday called up Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and demanded that a special package be announced for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Pharma firms ready to up anti-malarial drug production
Domestic pharmaceutical companies areready toincrease the manufacture of the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine tablets to 250 million tablets in the next two weeks. Currently, the country has a stock of 1.5 million tablets.
PM appeal: School in Mahrashtra's Thane uses robot to light candles
A robot bought from Sweden by a school in Maharashtra's Thane district lighted candles on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal in connection with the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
Lockdown: Continuous process industries exempted
The state government has exempted certain categories of industries, having a continuous process to manufacture goods, from the complete lockdown.
Scared of catching coronavirus infection, son refuses to cremate mother: Official
Family members of a 69-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 in a private hospital here, refused to accept her body and cremate it, forcing the district administration to perform her last rites, said officials on Monday.
Elderly account for 19% COVID-19 infections; 63% deaths
India’s elderly account for 19% of the total COVID-19 infections, but 63% of the 109 deaths across the country.
WHO warns masks are no 'silver bullet' for ending coronavirus pandemic
The World Health Organization warned Monday that wearing masks alone would not be enough to defeat the global coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 70,000 people.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao appeals to PM Modi to extend coronavirus lockdown
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has opined that the lockdown period in the country should be extended by at-least two weeks in order to save lives from COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he would emphasize such necessity to the PM.
Delhi COVID-19 tally
Fresh cases: 22
Total cases: 525
Cases Linked to Tablighi Jamaat
Fresh Cases: 9
Total: 329
498 still in hospital
20 discharged
Total deaths: 7
Indian economy could see its first technical recession since 1990s
Economic activity growth was at 7-month high in February 2020, but with the lockdown in place, it may have declined 15- 20% year-on-year (YoY) in March 2020, a report by financial services firm Motilal Oswal said on Monday.
PM Modi says 'long fight' ahead to defeat COVID-19, asks ministers to ready plans for 'slow' exit from lockdown
Cautioning people to be ready for a "long fight" against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told his ministers to make plans for slowly exiting the ongoing lockdown and to contain the economic impact of the deadly virus pandemic, including by reducing dependence on other countries.
Telangana CM says country's only weapon against COVID-19 is lockdown; Appeals to PM for its extension
Maharashtra's coronavirus tally
Total COVID-19 cases: 868
Total deaths: 52
Total discharged so far: 66
Maharashtra: Over 100 cases of spreading misinformation on coronavirus
Cyber wing of the Maharashtra Police has registered more than 100 cases pertaining to the circulation of fake news and rumours on social media during the ongoing lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior officer said here on Monday.
Telangana Chief Minister's Office now clarifies that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks (after April 15). He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet. (ANI)
UPDATE ON APRIL 8:In reaction to reports of Telangana CM suggesting extension of lockdown in the state, Boston consulting group India ((BCG) has issued a clarification. It stated, “A BCG document, illustrating one scenario of how the COVID-19 virus might progress globally, has been circulating publicly without context or authorization from BCG. The projections contained in the document vary by 100-1000x, and were built to study one range of possible outcomes. This is not an official view from BCG, and BCG has not released any data purporting to state how the pandemic will pan out.”
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the Coronavirus Lockdown shall continue in the state after April 14 till June 3. (ANI)
At Divisional Railway Hospital in Bengaluru, a 50-bedded hospital with 6 ICU beds, has become fully operational for those tested positive for COVID-19: South Western Railway (ANI)
Mumbai on Monday reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such people to 490, the civic body said. Simultaneously, four more patients have died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, taking the total death toll to 34 so far
From tomorrow, ration will be distributed at 421 govt schools to the poor who don't have ration card in Delhi. Each person will get 4 kg wheat &one kg rice. We aim to give ration to 10 lakh such people & will take more food grains from the Centre if need arises:CM Arvind Kejriwal.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 50,000 people in Europe, mostly in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally using official figures at 0945 GMT on Monday. With a total of 50,209 deaths, Europe is the continent with the most COVID-19 fatalities, out of 675,580 declared cases. Hardest-hit Italy has 15,877 deaths and Spain 13,055.
France has reported 8,078 fatalities while Britain has 4,934.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has cancelled training modules and programmes scheduled between April and June in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, its joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said on Monday. These include over 90 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' training camps, he added.
693 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in India.76 per cent cases have been reported in males and24 per cent in females: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry (ANI)
The President, Vice President, Governors of States have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Union Cabinet approves 30% salary cut for all MPs
Union Cabinet approves Ordinance amending the salary, allowances, and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 2020 for a year.
Twelve new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; total number of infections in state at 163: Govt
Karnataka has 163 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, 12 noon. With seven more cases from Mysuru, the first Nanjangud patient has infected 36 individuals so far. One-third of state's cases because of Tablighi Jamaat attendees, says Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar.
West Bengal Governor applauds PM Narendra Modi's efforts to tackle coronavirus
Twelve new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; total number of infections in state at 163: Govt
We request all attendees of Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin, New Delhi to report their travel details on mybmc helpline 1916 & help us in our fight against this pandemic. Those failing to cooperate will face strict action under IPC, DM Act & Epidemic Act, said theMumbai police.
BJP 40th Foundation Day Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi addreses BJP karyakartas
Our mothers & sisters gave their jewellery during wars in the past. The current situation is in no means less than a war. It is a war to save humanity. I appeal to every BJP worker to contribute to PM-CARES Fund & motivate 40 others for the same, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing BJP karyakartas on the 40th anniversary of BJP's foundation.
"Always remember, whenever you go out your face should be covered, I say you should keep your face covered even at your homes. The mantra today for the whole world is social distancing & discipline," he said.
"We experienced yesterday at 9 pm, the strength of togetherness of 130 crores people of our country. People from every section of society & age group demonstrated this unity and strengthened the resolve in fight against COVID-19," he informed.
"I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal & one resolve - to win this war," he stated.
"Govt has developed an Aarogya Setu app. I request all of you to tell people about it, everyone should make sure that at least 40 others install it. They will get info through it about possibly infected cases around them. In these tough times, we have to ensure this," he said.
A 38-year-old male nurse at Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Aurangabad has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been shifted to District Civil Hospital: GMCH Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar
A 65-year-old man, who tested COVID-19 positive in preliminary test, died today morning in Amritsar. He was admitted to a hospital on March 29 & had tested negative. COVID-19 infection has not been conclusively confirmed behind his death: Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu (ANI)
Total positive corona virus cases in Uttarakhand at 27
A resident of Almora who had recently attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at #NizamuddinMarkaz in Delhi has tested positive for #COVID19. Total positive corona virus cases in Uttarakhand at 27: Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health) (ANI)
Woman succumbs to coronavirus in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches 12
The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 12 in Gujarat after a 62-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Vadodara on Monday, an official said.
Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh
Two coronavirus deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll in the state due to the disease to three, the government said on Monday.
Chandigarh: Cattle owners in the Union Territory say they are facing difficulties due to coronavirus lockdown. A cattle owner says, "Price of fodder has doubled & veterinarians have stopped visiting. We had to decrease the amount of fodder that we give to our cattle". (ANI)
Central government had said that they are giving us 27,000 PPE kits
Central government had said that they are giving us 27,000 PPE kits. We did not get it yesterday, maybe we will receive it in a day or two, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
"We have not been able to trace the contact of 70 people, out of the total number of positive cases found in Delhi. Many of them were found to be positive only yesterday, so we will find it out by this evening," he said.
14 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
14 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh - 5 in Visakhapatnam, 3 in Anantapuram, 3 in Kurnool, 2 in Guntur, & 1 in West Godavari. Total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at 266: Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer (ANI)
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has allocated Rs 50 Lakhs from MPLAD fund to Delhi government
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has allocated Rs 50 Lakhs from MPLAD fund to Delhi government. Earlier too he had allocated Rs 50 Lakh to the Delhi govt to fight against coronavirus.
16 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Gujarat
16 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Gujarat - 11 from Ahmedabad, 2 from Vadodara, on each from Patan, Mehsana and Surat. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 144 (including 21 discharged and 11 deaths): Health & Family Welfare Department, Gujarat (ANI)
33 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra
33 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today - 19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11 in Mumbai, 1 each in Ahmednagar, Satara and Vasai. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 781: Maharashtra State Health Department (ANI)
COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan
A 60-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run MBS Hospital in Kota even as Rajasthan recorded seven more cases of the virus, an official said on Monday.
Around 198 FIRs registered by Delhi Police over violation of home quarantine orders
Around 198 FIRs registered by Delhi Police over violation of home quarantine orders. These FIRs were registered not only on the basis of the complaints by neighbours or family members but also on the basis of phone tracking: Delhi Police (ANI)
Streets wear a deserted look in Bhopal amid coronavirus lockdown
Streets wear a deserted look in Bhopal amid coronavirus lockdown. Bhopal District Magistrate had yesterday ordered that making the guidelines even more stringent, all shops, except dairies and medical stores, in Bhopal will remain closed till further orders.
ICMR to get about 7 lakh rapid antibody testing kits by April 8
ICMR to get about 7 lakh rapid antibody testing kits by April 8. These will help in conducting COVID-19 tests in hotspot areas where large no.of cases are being seen. ICMR will get delivery in a phased manner. It's expected that they'll get 5 lakh kits in 1st phase. Orders placed
HP: 18 people, who were in quarantine after they attended Tablighi Jamaat
Himachal Pradesh: 18 people, who were in quarantine after they attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been brought from Paonta Sahib to Medical College in Nahan, Sirmaur where their samples will be collected for test&sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College&Hospital, Shimla.
Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged
Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test, came negative. (ANI)
1 more woman from Hindpiri area, Ranchi tested positive for COVID-19
1 more woman from Hindpiri area, Ranchi tested positive for COVID-19. She was in direct contact of the Malaysian woman (1st positive case in state) who was staying in the area&tested positive earlier. Total positive cases in state is 4: Jharkhand Health Secy Nitin Madan Kulkarni (ANI)
Increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours
Increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases cross 4000 mark - at 4067 (including 3666 active cases, 292 cured/discharged/migrated people and 109 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
8 more people test positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan
8 more people test positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan - 5 in Jhunjhunu, 2 in Dungarpur & 1 in Kota. The 5 people in Jhunjhunu and 1 in Dungarpur had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the state increased to 274: Rajasthan Health Dept (ANI)
The first death in Bhopal due to coronavirus reported after a 62-year-old person
The first death in Bhopal due to coronavirus reported after a 62-year-old person died last night: Bhopal Health officials Madhya Pradesh.
A total of 15 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)
All BJP Karyakartas to give up one meal
All BJP Karyakartas to give up one meal on our Foundation Day as a way to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown: PM Narendra Modi tweets the guidelines by BJP President JP Nadda on the occasion of 40th Foundation Day of BJP today
On 20th February, when the COVID-19 situation was not as bad in India, I gave the slogan of 'go corona, corona go'. At that time people were saying, will this make corona go away? Now we are seeing this slogan all across the world: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (ANI)
COVID-19 patient dies in Bhopal
COVID-19 patient dies in Bhopal. Death toll in Madhya Pradeshreaches 14.
Suspected coronavirus patient dies in Bihar
A 35-year-old man, who was admitted in the coronavirus isolation ward of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) here, died on Sunday during the course of treatment, a senior hospital official said.
Punjab: 60-year-old woman ends her life fearing coronavirus infection
A 60-year-old woman in Punjab's Phagwara committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, fearing she had contracted the coronavirus disease, police said on Sunday.
62 coronavirus cases reported in Telangana on Sunday
62 coronavirus cases reported in Telangana on Sunday; total number of cases in the state now 289.
US COVID-19 death toll
United States coronavirus deaths top 1,200 in the last 24 hours.
One tests COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra
A patient from Dadra and Nagar Haveli was referred to a hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra where he tested positive for coronavirus. He is stable now. We have quarantined all the persons who had come in contact with him: Dadra and Nagar Haveli Collector Sandeep Singh (ANI)
Entire country lit lamps on PM's call, shows Indians united in battle against COVID-19: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the entire country lighted lamps in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, which shows that all Indians are united in the battle against novel coronavirus.
US, UK to evacuate citizens from India amid coronavirus lockdown
The United States and the United Kingdom are set to airlift their nationals from India in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
NITI Aayog reaches out to 92,000 NGOs for joint COVID-19 fight
The Government has reached out to over 92,000 NGOs, industry associations and international organisations to seek their assistance in outreach and for supplementing the steps taken towards combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Bengaluru hoteliers unwilling to let space for COVID-19 quarantine; BBMP notifies 17 hotels
The Bengaluru hoteliers seem to be unwilling to let out their hotels for setting up makeshift coronavirus quarantine facilities, even as the state government has notified 17 hotels in the city for the purpose.
Italy records lowest virus death toll in over two weeks
Italy on Sunday recorded its lowest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus in over two weeks and saw the number of critical care patients decline for the second day.
Biden says coronavirus may force Democrats to hold 'virtual' presidential convention
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, said on Sunday the party may be forced to host a "virtual" nominating convention in August due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Man sets out on 2100-km cycle journey to meet ailing father, CRPF lends him help
With the country in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, 30-year-old Arif had only way to meet his ailing father: cycle 2100 km from Mumbai to Jammu's Rajouri district, where the 60-year-old lives in a remote village along the Line of Control.
Coronavirus survivor nurse gives 3 'mantras' to recover from COVID-19
20-year-old Pinky Kumari, a nurse at a private hospital in Patna, is the first junior health staff in Bihar who got infected while treating a coronavirus positive patient but has now recovered fully.
Delhi authorities yet to ascertain contact history of 71 coronavirus patients
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and strong emphasis that Delhi is still in a stage of local transmission, latest health bulletin on Sunday showed that authorities are yet to ascertain how 71 people contracted the virus infection even as cases crossed the 500-mark on Sunday.
Nine-minute lights-out event went smoothly; no impact on electricity grid functioning: Power Minister R K Singh
Govt considering another package to minimize lockdown impact: Sources
The government has started working out the possible post-lockdown scenarios and is considering another booster shot to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy but nothing has been finalised yet, senior officials said on Sunday.
Maharashtra reports 13 new deaths
The death toll in Maharashtra, due to coronavirus, increases to 45 after 13 new deaths were reported today- 8 in Mumbai, 3 in Pune and 1 each in Kalyan, Dombivali and Aurangabad: Maharashtra Health Department (ANI)
Delhi Update
New Positive Cases - 58
Total Positive Cases - 503
New Cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat - 19
Total - 320
Admitted at Hospital - 477
Discharged/Migrated out - 19
Deaths - 07
Yogi hints at lifting coronavirus lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from April 15
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hinted at lifting the 21-day lockdown in the state from April 15 though with certain restrictions.
Tamil Nadu reports 86 new coronavirus cases; total number of cases rises to 571: state govt
Uttar Pradesh reported another casualty on Sunday. The death toll in Maharashtra climbed to 40, taking India's toll to 120.
Another death in MP
Madhya Pradesh: 'One COVID-19 patient, a 53-year-old woman, passed away at MGM hospital today', says Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. Total 9 deaths have been reported so far in Indore. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir saw a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases with 14 persons tested positive on Sunday, taking the tally in the Union Territory (UT) to 106. Read more
A 69-year-old COVID19 patient passes away in Pune. The woman was suffering from acute calculous cholecystitis: Dr. Ashok Nandapurkar, Civil Surgeon, Pune. (ANI)
This is the third death related to COVID-19 in Pune today, taking the total death toll in the district to 5.
Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, discuss significance of yoga in COVID-19 crisis
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight thecoronaviruspandemic and discussed the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda for the physical and mental well-being of people during the major global health crisis.
Read more here
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat today visited Delhi Govt COVID Camp at Narela&interacted with civilian doctors, military medical team&civil volunteers. He expressed his satisfaction over the excellent synergy betweencivil and military medical teams and assured them of all assistance. (ANI)
Old video falsely viral as Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi flouting coronavirus lockdown
A 90-second video of Delhi police performing a security check of a car has gone viral. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi can be spotted sitting in the rear seat.
Read more here
Haryana: 4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees found positive for COVID-19; the total number of positive cases in Mewat is 7: CMO, Mewat (ANI)
A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Pune's Sassoon Hospital. This is the second death reported in Pune today taking the death toll in Pune district to 4: Pune Health officials.
26 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 661: Maharashtra Health Department (ANI)
Are you ready for 9pm tonight?
Don't forget to wash your hands. (Photo credit: iStock)
Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths
Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country's public health ministry said on Sunday.
The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases. Twenty-three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January. (Reuters)
34 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; The Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 226: Andhra Pradesh Health Department.
A 60-year-old woman, who was brought dead at Pune's Sassoon Hospital on April 3, has been found COVID-19 positive. She had earlier tested negative: Sassoon Hospital officials in Maharashtra
A woman from Bokaro with travel history to Bangladesh tests positive for Coronavirus. Three couples had visited Bangladesh recently, all under quarantine; Total number of positive cases in Jharkhand is 3: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
Two COVID-19 ( one 60-year-old and one 71-year-old) patients pass away in Chennai, taking the death toll in the state to 5: Tamil Nadu Health Department (ANI)
Two more nursing staff of Delhi State Cancer Institute have been tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, four staff including a doctor were found positive at the hospital. (ANI)
Gujarat registers 14 fresh positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, figure jumps to 122. Death toll rises to 11 after a patient died from the virus in Surat. Many of the new cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation," Health Department. (DHNS)
COVID-19 patient dies in Jaipur hospital
An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital here on Sunday even as Rajasthan recorded five more cases of the virus, an official said.
The virus has so far claimed five lives in the state.
"An 82-year-old man died at SMS Hospital in Jaipur today. He was admitted yesterday. Further details are awaited. Six new cases have come up, including the patient who died," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.
He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 210. (PTI)
6 new positive cases (including 1 Tablighi Jamaat returnee) of Coronavirus reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 210: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)
At the end of darkness, there is light
A potter makes earthen oil lamps outside his home during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19coronavirus, in Allahabad on April 4, 2020. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
Lucknow Cantonment area sealed for 48 hours after 12 Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Sadar Bazaar area tested positive for COVID19. Only Quick Response Teams and medical teams to be allowed entry into the area. (ANI)
Migrant labourers bear the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown
Read more here
16 people have tested positive for Coronavirus: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. (ANI)
A painting of distress
India's five-scenario approach to fight COVID-19
India on Saturday unveiled a five-stage strategic approach to fightCOVID-19, even as it witnessed the highest ever increase of confirmed cases – 601 – in a single day with the total number of infected patients touching 2902.
Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh see a rise in cases
3 patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Sendhwa of Barwani (Madhya Pradesh). Block Medical Officer says, "they are kin of a 90-year-old person who had died after returning from Saudia Arabia. However, his reports are awaited. We'll collect samples of all ppl they came in contact with".
3 more people (contacts of earlier positive cases) in Agra test positive for COVID19, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. (ANI)
Gujarat: A 61-year-old woman who had tested positive for Coronavirus passed away in Surat, today. (ANI)
Firm works out ways to halt coronavirus replication with AI
Six unique plant molecules have shown the ability to halt the alarming multiplication of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) modelling used by a city-based pharma company.
News in the time of coronavirus, and beyond
For a start, public discourse in India has changed dramatically post-corona, and for the better. So much so that our cartoonists have no politicians to lampoon, and we have given our SpeakOut crew a break from taking a swing at the powerful.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in US top 300,000: Johns Hopkins
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday.
US military to be sent to help states battle coronavirus
USPresident Donald Trump said on Saturday the USgovernment would be deploying thousands military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus epidemic.
CM B S Yediyurappa assures MLAs of measures to tackle COVID-19
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he hoped the lockdown will be lifted in a staggered manner after April 14.
Non-bailable case against attackers of health workers
People attacking health workers will be booked for non-bailable offences, the city police chief has warned, days after local residents allegedly beat up a frontline medicare staffer in northeastern Bengaluru.
Noida: Over 300 arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown so far, say police
Over 500 FIRs have been registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district so far for violation of lockdown restrictions and more than 300 people arrested, police said here on Saturday.
World's coronavirus toll tops 60,000 as advice on masks shifts
The global death toll in the coronavirus crisis soared past 60,000 on Saturday, as US calls for the public to cover their faces reignited debate about whether masks can be effective in stemming the pandemic.
Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka taking the state's total tally to 146.
Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka taking the state's total tally to 146. Wife of the 75-yr-old (Patient 125) who died on Friday and his brother tested positive on Saturday evening for COVID-19.
Even though both had no symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, cold and fever, they have tested positive.
They were subjected to tests as they were quarantined for being the primary contacts of the 75-year-old patient. Both of them have been isolated in Bagalkot District hospital.
Maharashtra's coronavirus tally
Total deaths: 32
Total COVID-19 positive cases: 635
Total discharges: 50
Samples tested: 10,000 approx
Opening Karnataka's borders for Kerala will be embracing death: B S Yediyurappa
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday categorically refused to open Karnataka's borders for Kerala as doing so will be "embracing death."
Telangana tally stands at 272. 33 have recovered, and 11 deaths reported. 43 cases today
Meet the warriors against coronavirus at KIMS
For the last two weeks or so, a few doctors of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Hubballi have not been home to meet their families. They too are living a ‘quarantined’ life, just likeCOVID-19 positive patients, because they volunteered to attend to only coronavirus positive patients of Dharwad district.
New York state virus toll spikes by record 630 deaths in single day: governor
Maharashtra reports four more deaths
Had an extensive telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Karnataka sees largest spike in cases
Karnataka sees the largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported. 16 cases were reported on Saturday bringing the tally up to 144.
FIR against JNU students
Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University administration files FIR over violation of coronavirus lockdown by students at university premises on April 1. FIR details mention that a student violated lockdown andmisbehaved with security personnel, andlater gathered a crowd, violating lockdown. (ANI)
PM has appealed to voluntarily switch off lights between 9:00 p.m to 9:09 pm on April 5. Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in grid and voltage fluctuation which may harm electrical appliances.These apprehensions are misplaced: Ministry of Power (ANI)
Like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This COVID-19 virus sees no religion: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
2 new cases in Punjab
2 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab. Containment zones have been made in Sector 68,Mohali andMauli Baidwan village from where 2 persons tested positive andmovement has been restricted. The village is self-isolated by proactive residents: Mohali District Magistrate. (ANI)