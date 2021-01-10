Coronavirus live news updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 2.25 lakh

On Saturday, India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new cases in a day, while 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 per cent. There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.16 per cent of the total caseload. Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, India is set to launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the government has said. Stay tuned for more updates.