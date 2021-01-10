Coronavirus live news updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 2.25 lakh

On Saturday, India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new cases in a day, while 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 per cent. There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.16 per cent of the total caseload. Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, India is set to launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the government has said. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mexico registers 16k positive cases; new record daily Covid-19 tally
Mexico on Saturday reported a record 16,105 new confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 1,135 additional fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing its total tally to 1,524,036 infections and 133,204 deaths.
The new daily death toll marks the fifth consecutive day that officials have reported more than 1,000 fatalities due to the highly contagious disease caused by the virus.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing. (Reuters)
New Covid-19 case tally doubles in China; infections largely in Hebei
Mainland China reported 69 newCovid-19 cases on Jan. 9, more than double the 33 reported cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 21 of the new cases were imported.
The bulk of locally transmitted cases, 46 out of 48, were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing which entered a "wartime mode" this week as it battles a new cluster of coronavirus infections. (Reuters)
Over one lakh yet to get Rs 5,000 lockdown dole
Nearly a year after the Covid-19 lockdown snatched livelihoods, thousands of construction workers, barbers and washermen are yet to receive the direct cash benefit of Rs 5,000 the state government had promised.
According to data tabled in the Assembly in response to a question, the government had stated that compensation for at least one lakh construction workers and 14,000 washermen and barbersis still pending.
Sudhakar sees Covid-19 flip side, says OPD cases slid during pandemic
Finding the silver lining amidst the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the common Out Patient Department (OPD) cases in all major hospitals across Karnataka had come down drastically due to the pandemic-accelerated new normal — hygiene, frequent washing of hands and social distancing rule.
Not to worry, but Karnataka should watch Covid-19 numbers
Karnataka's daily Covid-19 caseload has seen a slight spike for the last few days, raising concerns of a further surge in numbers that have remained in triple digits for a while now.
