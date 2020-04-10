Coronavirus news live updates: Experts project virus can affect 58% of India's population, says Amarinder Singh

As India hopes for the coronavirus outbreak graph to flatten, Centre says that a decision on lockdown extension will be made depending on the exit day scenario. Two wards in Bengaluru are sealed by BBMP, in order to avoid community spreading of the infection. Assam reports its first death, and this is the first death recorded due to coronavirus in the Northeast. Practises such as social distancing and curfew may still be very much part of everyday social life, even after April 14, the government said. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.