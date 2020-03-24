Coronavirus news live updates: Four new cases reported in Rajasthan; India's tally climbs to 579

More reports of positive cases pour in as Indian enters into a 21-day lockdown. Indore has detected five cases, while Bihar has added one more to its tally. The person who died yesterday in Delhi was COVID-19 negative. India comes to a halt with the lockdown, assured by the government that essential commodities will be available. The number of positive cases in India soars to 579 and the death toll is at 11. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mizoram man who returned from Amsterdam tests COVID-19 positive
A man in Mizoram, aged about 50 years, who recently returned from Holland capital Amsterdam tested positive of COVID-19.
Rajasthan: Four new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state today. Two of the four positive persons are members of the medical staff in Bhilwara. The total number of cases in the state rise to 36. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh government announces an additional Rs 50 crore for state health department in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)
US Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
The Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker said on early Wednesday.
