Coronavirus news live updates: Govt exempts customs duty, health cess on ventilators, COVID-19 test kits

A fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the 21-day lockdown, India still struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Maharashtra reports its higheest number of casualties, infections. Indore reported at least 2 deaths, including a doctor who was treating COVID-19 patients. Odisha announced that the lockdown would be extended till April 30, becoming the first state to do so. The country's tally is at 6520 and the death toll is at 222. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases top 1.5 million globally. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.