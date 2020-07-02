Coronavirus news live updates: In last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 Covid-19 patients have recovered; India's tally spikes over 6.06 lakh, toll at 17,852

India on Thursday saw the daily Covid-19 tally climb past 19,000 again after a short-lived dip in the last two days with 19,148 fresh cases and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has crossed the nine-million mark in conducting Covid-19 tests, with 90,56,173 samples having been examined till July 1, officials said on Thursday. New daily coronavirus cases in the United States soared past 50,000 for the first time Wednesday, as the World Health Organization delivered a grave warning that the global pandemic is accelerating. Stay tuned for more updates.
No community transmission in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope
There is no community spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, Public Health and Family Welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.
In other news: Congress supporters stage a protest against the central government's decision for asking AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow within a month
Congress supporters stage a protest against the central government's decision for asking AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow within a month as she is not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG protection, outside her residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 Covid-19 patients have recovered
During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 Covid-19 patients have recovered, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52%. Presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision: Government of India
Home Minister Amit Shah meets CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi; discusses Covid-19 situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and its adjoining areas, located in the two neighbouring states.
WHO says smoking linked to higher risk of coronavirus
The World Health Organisation says smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus in hospitalised patients, although it was unable to specify exactly how much greater those risks might be.
From the Newsroom: First-of-its-kind Plasma Bank in country starts functioning
The first-of-its-kind Plasma Bank in the country starts functioning today, four policemen arrested in the case relating to the custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu,59 banned Chinese apps down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India, EDquestions Ahmed Patel for the third time in a week and Congress leader D K Shivakumar officially takes charge as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.
Rs 2000 relief fund to each citizen?
A whatsapp viral message claims that Government has approved and started giving out free Rs 2000 relief fund to each citizen.
PIB Fact check: The claim is fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and whatsapp forwards.
Dear all, if you feel unwell or have symptoms like mild cough, cold or fever, follow the instructions given below!
UP CM has turned a blind eye to ground realities by calling coronavirus weakest virus of the century: Priyanka Gandhi
Just a few days ago, due to the lack of ambulance facility in Sambhal, a family had to take a dead body on a cart, she said.
Unlock 2.0: 'New normal' for vendors at the marketplace
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting today via video conference with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the Covid19 situation in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)
The top 15 states in terms of recovery rate are Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Bihar, Mizoram, MP, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh: Health Ministry
The top 15 States in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, MP, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Odisha: Health Ministry
Uttarakhand Police issues notice of suspension of 'Kawand Mela-2020' due to Covid-19, and requests devotees not to come to Haridwar as the district's borders have been sealed. (ANI)
Rs 57.39 lakh fine collected for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing, in the month of June: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Karnataka: BBMP
Modi and Putin took note of effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of Covid-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin took note of effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of Covid-19 & agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-Covid-19 world.
Government of India removes Impediments in Covid-19 Testing and reiterated that ‘test-track-treat’ is the key strategy.
